Authorities search for suspect in Earle shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:13 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Stacy Malcolm ( Crittenden County sheriff's office )

The Crittenden County sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused in the shooting of an Earle resident.

Deputies are looking for Stacy Malcolm Abram, 26, of Earle in the Nov. 26 shooting, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Abram is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said a $2,000 reward is offered for information that leads to Abram’s arrest, the post states.

