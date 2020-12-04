Authorities search for suspect in Earle shooting

The Crittenden County sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused in the shooting of an Earle resident.

Deputies are looking for Stacy Malcolm Abram, 26, of Earle in the Nov. 26 shooting, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

Abram is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said a $2,000 reward is offered for information that leads to Abram’s arrest, the post states.