Greenwood wins battle of champions

Greenwood√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Abby Summitt (12) drives along the baseline as Bentonville√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Kadie Kultgen (00) guards on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arean in Greenwood. (Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

GREENWOOD -- In a battle of defending state champions, Greenwood had one more run when it needed it to hold off Bentonville High.

The Class 5A Lady Bulldogs had three players in double figures and had two second-half spurts to pull away from Class 6A Bentonville and grab a 67-57 nonconference victory Thursday night at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Though Bentonville battled back from deficits for most of the game, the Lady Tigers (2-1) could not overcome the Lady Bulldogs (3-1) in the second half.

"I thought our kids battled hard all game, but the credit goes to Greenwood," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "They created a lot of turnovers and manufactured a lot of extra possessions. It was a game of runs. Greenwood would make a run and every time we would answer, they would have another one. They hit some big shots and we didn't."

For both teams, this is the beginning of challenging schedules. Bentonville, which had already beaten 4A state champion Farmington on Tuesday, travels to Russellville tonight. Greenwood, which has already beaten 6A power North Little Rock before losing at 6A Conway in overtime, 75-71 on Tuesday, will host Fayetteville on Dec. 8.

"Playing teams like Greenwood ... iron sharpens iron," Halbmaier said. "We will get better by playing this game. Playing Russellville (tonight) will be a good test for us to see how we bounce back. These games will show us where our team is at."

Though Baylor signee Maryam Dauda had a game-high 24 points for the Lady Tigers, they had not one else in double figures.

Conversely, Greenwood had three – Kinley Fisher led with 20, Abby Summitt poured in 16 and Shea Goodwin added 10.

"We have four seniors on the floor that have been playing varsity high school basketball since they were ninth-graders," Bulldogs coach Clay Reeves said. "That makes it easier on me. They have been through everything and they have heard everything from us about what needs to be done. They usually answer the call."

Trailing 30-35 at halftime, the 6-foot-5 Dauda scored five points in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter to tie the game at 30. After Reeves called a timeout, the Lady Bulldogs responded with a 14-3 run, paced by Summitt's 10 points, to give Greenwood the lead it would never lose at 44-33 lead with three minutes left in the quarter.

Summitt, a junior, swished three of her game-high five 3-pointers during that run.

"She did shoot the ball well tonight," Reeves said. "Someone different steps up for us on different nights. That is the good thing about our team is that all of them can step up and lead us in scoring."

Still, the Lady Tigers did not fold, using a 12-3 run of its own, capped by a Nadia Akbar putback with 3:53 left to get to within 55-52.

But after that, Greenwood made 10-of-12 free throws in the final 3:09 of the game to clinch the win.

Bentonville√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Jada Brown (35) guards Greenwood√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Ally Sockey as she works the ball up the floor in the first quarter on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arean in Greenwood. (Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Bentonville√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Maryam Dauda (30) blocks the shot of Greenwood√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Ally Shockey (15) on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arean in Greenwood. (Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Greenwood√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Haven Clements (4) and Bentonville√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Jada Brown (35) battle for a lose ball on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arean in Greenwood. (Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Bentonville√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Maryam Dauda (30) grabs a rebound between Greenwood√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s Megan Gray (11) and Adriana Rusin (32) on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arean in Greenwood. (Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)