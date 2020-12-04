Goblins get more than kicks from Moix

Harrison's football team wanted Noah Moix as a kicker, but the Goblins received more than that from the 5-foot-11, 150-pound senior. Moix is the team's leading receiver with 30 receptions for 972 yards and 13 touchdowns heading into tonight's Class 5A state playoff semifinal game against Little Rock Christian.

Even when Noah Moix was a ninth-grader, he had the left foot that Harrison's football team wanted on its roster.

It turns out he provides the Goblins with a good set of hands, too.

"He's such a good kid, and we really wanted him in our program," Harrison coach Joel Wells said. "He might not have been physically mature at that time, but we knew he was going to be a good athlete before he was done."

Before his freshman season, Moix had split his time between soccer and baseball. Those two spring sports, however, conflict with one another in the high school ranks, and it left Moix with a tough decision to make.

He elected to forego soccer for baseball, and that's when the offer from the football team loomed large -- following a little persuasion. His first kick as a football player turned out to be an onside kick that the junior high Goblins recovered in a game against Mountain Home.

"I always wanted to play football, but my mother and I always thought I was too little and didn't want me to get hurt," Moix said. "My baseball coach was also my junior high football coach, and he told me 'Hey, we need a kicker.'

"Once I got into high school, I realized I couldn't play both soccer and baseball at the same time. I still wanted to kick, but I loved baseball more. So my coach asked why don't I come and kick for the football team. He said I didn't have to do anything but kick, so I said 'All right, that sounds good to me.' He then threw me into some offensive formations, and I went with it."

Moix spent his sophomore season paying his dues on the junior varsity team, then saw spot duty on the varsity team last season, where he caught three passes for 42 yards and kicked four extra points. His play in junior varsity games -- particularly on defense, where he had eight interceptions -- impressed Wells enough that he gave Moix a start when Harrison needed an extra safety in a playoff game against Pulaski Academy.

This year, however, it's been almost all about receiving and kicking for Moix. He enters tonight's game with a team-high 30 receptions for 972 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a three-touchdown outing against Vilonia and a 95-yard touchdown reception against Pea Ridge, and he's hit 55 of 59 on extra-point attempts and a field goal against Ozark.

"He had a tremendous JV year last year, and we knew he would have a tremendous year this year," Wells said. "He has great hands, but he's one of the best route runners I've ever had. He's intelligent, and he understands how to get leverage on people and turn people around.

"He has that ability to make a cut and not lose any speed on it. That makes him such a great route runner."

Moix had four receptions for 67 yards in last week's playoff game against White Hall, and three of those catches came on the Goblins' last drive, where they drove 66 yards in nine plays for the decisive score in a 38-35 victory.

He appeared to be the hero of the moment when he hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cole Keylon with just under a minute to play, but a holding penalty negated the score and forced Harrison back to the White Hall 42. Moix, however, regrouped and caught another pass, then raced out of bounds at the Bulldogs 11 to set up Cy Madden's winning TD catch.

"The route I was supposed to run is just a little shallow cross -- about 5 yards down and across the field the whole way," Moix said. "It was one of those occasions when you have to adapt. I ran out the 5-yard crossing route, then I leaked out the back to where I knew a hole would be. Cole saw it the whole way, and he knew I was going to do it.

"I guess I thought there was a little bit less time than there actually was. I was thinking about ball security and keeping a hold of the football. I knew we were going quick since we didn't have any timeouts, so I needed to go out of bounds. We could run some down there, but I couldn't make the mistake of getting tackled inbounds and running out the clock."

