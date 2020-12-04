Red Wolves hoping Warhawks are the right medicine to snap skid

Disappointment and dejection was evident on several of Arkansas State University's players and personnel following a third consecutive one-score defeat on Saturday.

Count ASU Coach Blake Anderson among the group.

The Red Wolves' 38-31 loss to South Alabama essentially dashed any hopes the team had of reaching a bowl game for the 10th year in a row and assured them that they'd finish below .500 for the first time since 2010.

That reality made for a despondent start to the week for ASU (3-7, 1-6), which is set to host Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"It always takes a few days to kind of pick yourself up and move on," Anderson said. "We know we have to, and we know that's part of it, just to try to get to that point where we can regroup and find a way to get on the winning side of things this week.

"But you put too much time, energy and effort into something like that to just move on and get past it in a day or so. The positive side to that, though, is that we get to keep playing, and we can still improve."

ASU could use a jolt of positivity ahead of its final two games. The Red Wolves are slated to face FCS member Incarnate Word in their season finale next week, but the Cardinals are the last thing on ASU's minds.

Finding a way out to get out of a five-game slump is front and center.

In their last three games, the Red Wolves have held second-half leads only to see Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas State and South Alabama rally to win. ASU has had chances to either tie or win those games on its final possessions but have either turned the ball over on downs or committed a turnover that effectively ended their comebacks.

The one positive that can be taken away from those three losses against those three teams -- all currently sit in front of ASU in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division -- is that the Red Wolves had opportunities to win in the final seconds.

Last year, ASU found a way to win those close ones in league play. This season, the Red Wolves just haven't been able to replicate that success during a college football season that's been dominated by covid-19 issues.

Despite it all, Anderson said he has a reason to be inspired.

"We've been through a ton," Anderson explained. "When you look at just what this particular program has been through in the last couple of years concerning all the things we've dealt with. [Anderson's wife] Wendy's battle with cancer and the effect that's had on me and the team to having one of our biggest wins ever at the beginning of the season [against Kansas State] before being just crushed by covid. I mean, it's been tough.

"But the guys are continuing to work and play hard. They have continued to bring great attitudes and energy to what we do. You've got to be encouraged by that."

That optimism could be the difference in ASU winning for the first time in a month and a half Saturday at home or losing to a Louisiana-Monroe team that hasn't won a game in more than a calendar year.

"I'm hoping that we can get on the winning side of things and move beyond where we're at," Anderson said. "The effort is there, and they haven't given up on anything. They want to go out there, get better and do the things needed to get a win.

"We're hoping that'll happen this Saturday."

More News Saturday’s game LOUISIANA-MONROE AT ARKANSAS STATE WHEN 2 p.m. WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro RECORDS Louisiana-Monroe 0-9, 0-6 Sun Belt Conference. Arkansas State 3-7, 1-6 TV None INTERNET ESPN3

ARKANSAS STATE (3-7)

All times Central and subject to change

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Sept. 5 at Memphis L, 37-24

Sept. 12 at Kansas State W, 35-31

Sept. 26 Tulsa ppd.

Oct. 3 at C. Carolina* L, 52-23

Oct. 10 Central Arkansas W, 50-27

Oct. 15 Georgia State* W, 59-52

Oct. 22 at App. State* L, 45-17

Oct. 31 Troy* L, 38-10

Nov. 7 at La.-Lafayette* L, 27-20

Nov. 21 at Texas State* L, 47-45

Nov. 28 South Alabama* L, 38-31

Dec. 5 La.-Monroe* 2 p.m.

Dec. 12 Incarnate Word 2 p.m.

*Sun Belt game