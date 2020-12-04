This silo at a wastewater treatment plant shows evidence of the blast Thursday near Bristol, England. Video at arkansasonline.com/124bristol/. (AP/PA/Ben Birchall)

Silo blast at sewer plant kills 4 people

LONDON -- Four people died after an explosion in a silo that holds treated biosolids at a wastewater treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol, police said Thursday.

Three Wessex Water employees and one contractor died in the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related, Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said at a media briefing. A fifth person was injured in the explosion at the plant in the industrial area of Avonmouth, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, Runacres said.

"The fire service led the rescue operation, but sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, we can confirm there have been four fatalities," he said.

Runacres would not speculate on the cause of the explosion. He said it took place in a silo holding organic matter from sewage before it "is recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner."

He said the explosion did not create any ongoing concerns for public safety.

Wessex Water Chief Executive Colin Skellett said he was "devastated" by the incident, and the company is working to understand what happened and why.

Israeli travel advisory cites Iran threat

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the Persian Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

The travel advisory comes as Iran is threatening to attack Israeli targets after the assassination of its top nuclear scientist Friday.

Iran accuses Israel of being behind the attack. Israel has not commented.

Israel in recent months has signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The agreements, brokered by the Trump administration, have generated widespread excitement in Israel, with thousands of Israeli tourists scheduled to travel to the Persian Gulf this month.

"In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets," said a statement issued by the prime minister's National Security Council.

It also advised against travel to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish area of Iraq and Africa.

Bomb kills 3 people in Afghan convoy

GARDEZ, Afghanistan -- A suicide car bomber killed at least three intelligence officers in an attack on a security convoy on patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday evening, officials said.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Paktia province, which also left 19 civilians wounded and several stores partially destroyed, said Mohammad Halim Fidayee, the provincial governor.

The convoy was targeted while on patrol along the main highway linking the provincial capital of Gardes with neighboring Khost province.

The attack comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban have made progress in peace talks underway in Qatar, after a three-month impasse. This week they agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations, and they are now discussing what issues should be on the agenda.

Spacecraft of moon rocks heading home

BEIJING -- A Chinese spacecraft lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a load of lunar rocks, the first stage of its return to Earth, the government space agency reported.

Chang'e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to take off again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space program, which also has an orbiter and rover headed to Mars.

The Chang'e 5 touched down Tuesday on the Sea of Storms on the moon's near side. Its mission was to collect about 4 pounds of lunar rocks and bring them back to Earth, the first return of samples since Soviet spacecraft did so in the 1970s. Earlier, the U.S. Apollo astronauts brought back hundreds of pounds of moon rocks.

The landing site is near a formation called the Mons Rumker and may contain rocks billions of years younger than those collected previously.

The ascent vehicle was to rendezvous with a return vehicle in lunar orbit, then transfer the samples to a capsule, according to the China National Space Administration. The moon rocks and debris were sealed in a canister to avoid contamination.

It wasn't clear when the linkup would occur. After the transfer, the ascent module would be ejected and the capsule would remain in lunar orbit for about a week, awaiting the optimal time to make the trip back to Earth.

Chinese officials have said the sample capsule is to land on Earth around the middle of the month. Touchdown is planned for the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, where China's astronauts have made their return in Shenzhou spacecraft.

Chang'e 5's lander, which remained on the moon, was capable of scooping samples from the surface and drilling about 6 feet.

