South Carolina's win streak stopped at 29 by N.C. State

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- North Carolina State Coach Wes Moore channeled two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells after the Wolfpack's landmark victory over No. 1 South Carolina.

Raina Perez hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:07 left and Kayla Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds and the eighth-ranked Wolfpack ended the Gamecocks' 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.

Moore, like his players, was happy with the victory in the road opener. But it's far too early for anyone to think the Wolfpack can now coast through the season.

"Parcells used to talk about, 'Big game, next game,' " Moore said. "We're going to have to make sure we're ready to play on Sunday. But we're going to enjoy this one for about 24 hours."

There was plenty to enjoy.

Along with Jones, Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and 12 boards. And at crunch time, the Wolfpack outscored South Carolina 11-2 during the final five minutes.

The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

South Carolina (3-1) lost for the first time since falling to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019, and the first time at home since a 68-64 loss to Mississippi State in the regular-season finale two seasons ago.

The Gamecocks were ice-cold throughout, shooting 28% from the field.

"In my 21 years [coaching], I've never felt like I did during the game," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "Uncoachable. Untameable. Selfish play."

Elissa Cunane added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Perez finished with 11 points.

Cunane made two foul shots to put the Wolfpack ahead 48-44 with less than two minutes left. But Zia Cooke's steal and layup drew South Carolina within a basket with 53.4 seconds to go. After a timeout, the Wolfpack worked the ball around to a wide-open Jones for a three-pointer.

When LeLe Grissett was called for a charge on the next possession, the celebration was underway with 15 seconds left.

Cooke and Laeticia Amihere led the Gamecocks with 11 points apiece. Amihere also had 15 rebounds.

NO. 11 KENTUCKY 60,

KANSAS STATE 49

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Dre'Una Edwards had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kentucky closed the game with an 11-0 run to beat Kansas State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

All-American Rhyne Howard had eight points in her return after being suspended for the first two games of the season. Tatyana Wyatt missed the final game of her suspension.

Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points apiece for Kentucky (3-0).

Christianna Carr had 15 points for Kansas State (1-1).

NO. 13 INDIANA 71,

SAMFORD 26

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a victory over Samford.

Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime.

Samford (0-3), which lost its last game to Auburn 66-64, scored off the opening tip and then the Hoosiers reeled off 14 consecutive points. The Bulldogs missed 11 consecutive shots, finished the quarter 2 of 16 and trailed 15-4. They went 1 of 13 in the second quarter to shoot 10.3% for the half.

Shauntai Battle scored 12 points for Samford.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 112,

TOWSON 78

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored a career-high 28 points, Katie Benzan added 21, and the duo combined for 11 of Maryland's Big Ten record 21 three-pointers as the No. 14 Terrapins beat Towson.

Maryland was 8 of 12 from three-point range at the half and finished 21 of 31 (67.7%) -- with three apiece from Chloe Bibby and Ashley Owusu. Seven Terrapins made a three-pointer, and Towson was 7 of 19.

The previous conference record was 19, set by Iowa (at Northwestern) in 2014-15 and Minnesota (at Illinois) the following season. The NCAA record is 28 by Western Illinois on Nov. 12, 2018.

Owusu also had a career high in scoring with 25 points and seven rebounds for Maryland (3-1).

Kionna Jeter scored 28 points on 12-of-28 shooting for Towson (2-1).

NO. 17 OREGON STATE 89,

SAN FRANCISCO 80

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Freshman Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville) and Taylor Jones combined for 31 of their 43 points in the second half when No. 17 Oregon State came alive to defeat San Francisco.

Goforth, one of the top recruits in the country, finished with 24 points -- going 5 for 7 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the foul line in the second half. Jones had 19 points.

The Beavers trailed by 12 points late in the first half and 43-35 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the second half and turning that into into a 13-2 run to grab the lead. Oregon State went 9 of 14 from the floor and 9 of 9 from the line in the third quarter to take a 63-60 lead.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 76,

NOTRE DAME 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Hailey Brown scored 18 points, Naz Hillmon had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks as No. 24 Michigan used two short runs in the fourth quarter to hold off Notre Dame.

Leading 54-51 entering the fourth, the Wolverines (2-0) had an early 7-0 surge to put the lead at eight and scored six in a row, capped by a Akienreh Johnson three-pointer, to lead by 11 with four minutes to play.

Notre Dame (1-2) made just 2 of its last 12 shots.

