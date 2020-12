State high school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

LR Christian at Harrison

Wynne at Pulaski Academy

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Dumas at Shiloh Christian

Ozark at Stuttgart

Warren at Nashville

Crossett at Rivercrest

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Booneville at Harding Academy

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

McGehee at Prescott

Paris at Hoxie

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Junction City at Des Arc

Fordyce at Gurdon

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

North Little Rock vs. Bryant, 12:10 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Lake Hamilton vs. Greenwood, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Dumas-Shiloh Christian winner vs. Ozark-Stuttgart winner

Warren-Nashville winner vs. Crossett-Rivercrest winner

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Booneville-Harding Academy winner vs. Centerpoint-Glen Rose winner

McGehee-Prescott winner vs. Paris-Hoxie winner

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

LR Christian-Harrison winner vs. Wynne-Pulaski Academy winner, 12:10 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Junction City-Des Arc winner vs. Fordyce-Gurdon winner, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD, 12:10 p.m (Arkansas PBS)

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)