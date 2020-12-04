Troopers: Searcy man fatally struck in White County crash

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Searcy man was fatally struck Friday morning on U.S. 167, state police reported.
Brandon T. Sheets, 39, was standing in the middle of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 167 shortly before 4:50 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet traveling southbound, preliminary reports show.
Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.
No additional injuries were reported.
