Trump gives top honor to Holtz

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history" as he honored the college football Hall of Famer with the nation's highest civilian honor.
Holtz, a former University of Arkansas head coach from 1977 to 1983 and whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games.
"He's really a life teacher," said Trump, noting the respect and loyalty Holtz earned from the many players he mentored. "He teaches people how to live and how to live properly and how to live with dignity."
Holtz, 83, is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time office.
Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.
"They're recognized for what they did. I'm recognized for what other people did. I never made a block or a tackle, but I did try to teach people to make good choices. That's all I ever tried to do," Holtz said.
Holtz compiled a 60-21-2 record in seven seasons with the Razorbacks, including a 3-2-1 record in bowl games.
Holtz had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame and Arkansas, included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL's New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.Gallery: Lou Holtz receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
A graduate of Kent State, Holtz also served seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.
The West Virginia native was among the speakers at this year's Republican National Convention. Trump announced the week after Holtz's convention speech that he would honor the retired coach with the medal.
"Wherever Lou went football glory followed," Trump said at a ceremony that included about 30 people, most of whom did not wear masks. Holtz disclosed on Nov. 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.