Texas A&M aims to keep playoff hopes alive

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) hands the ball off to running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M's path to remain in playoff contention doesn't seem all that treacherous, but Coach Jimbo Fisher knows better.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (6-1) have had plenty of troubles against Auburn the past few seasons heading into today's meeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium. No matter that the Tigers (5-3) haven't come close to pulling an upset in two previous games against Top 5 teams, including last week's 42-13 shellacking by No. 1 Alabama.

But Auburn has won the past three meetings against Texas A&M and the last two have come by a total of 12 points. Fisher thinks his team is well-prepared if this turns into another close one, figuring if you can't win close games in the SEC "you are in trouble."

"That is just what this league is about," Fisher said. "More like pro football than any league in college football. I believe in our team 100% that way for sure."

Fisher well remembers how the Aggies' last visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium ended. Auburn scored 14 points over the final 5:14 and Seth Williams, then a freshman, caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:41 left in a 28-24 victory.

"That's how quick things happen," Fisher said. "That's why coaches are always on edge, no matter what's going on. How quick, especially on the road, those things can happen."

The onus is also on Auburn to prove it can compete with a Top 5 team, having lost to then-No. 4 Georgia 27-6 on Oct. 3 in addition to the lopsided Iron Bowl.

"We've got to go out there and show that, hey last week wasn't us," Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooten said. That "we belong with the big dogs, and not just in the SEC but all of college football. It's just a tremendous opportunity to go against a high-ranking team again."

Auburn tailbacks Tank Bigsby (hip) and D.J. Williams (ankle) are questionable against the Aggies, but whatever Auburn's backfield situation, Coach Gus Malzahn doesn't think the Tigers can win as a one-dimensional offense.

"That would have to be the case if you can't run the football," he said. "But that's not an option for us. They're really good, but we've got to find ways to generate rushing yards. That'll be a big key."

It's a challenge even if those players are healthy. Texas A&M leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally in run defense, allowing 87.1 yards a game.

"We take a lot of pride stopping the run," Aggies linebacker Buddy Johnson said. "That's something we love to do."

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn shouts during the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)