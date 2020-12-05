ASU, ULM out to stop losing skids

JONESBORO -- Louisiana-Monroe will try to end a number of streaks today in Jonesboro against Arkansas State University.

The last time Louisiana-Monroe (0-9, 0-6 Sun Belt) beat ASU (3-7, 1-6) was in 2009 when it pulled out a 16-10 victory at home. The Warhawks also haven't won in Jonesboro since 2001.

Aside from having to battle covid-19 issues at various points this year, Louisiana-Monroe has dropped eight of its nine contests by at least 18 points and is mired in a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.

All of those factors favor ASU, but Red Wolves Coach Blake Anderson isn't buying that.

"If anyone is looking at win-loss records to try to determine what a team is this year, then they have not been paying attention," he said. "This was a close game between us a year ago, and it was a sprint to the finish the two previous years before. [Louisiana-Monroe] is well-coached, and they're dangerous because they've got nothing to lose.

"And they're hungry to find a way to get out of the losing column."

The Red Wolves have found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard as of late, too. ASU has lost five games in a row, the past three by a combined 16 points.

Something will have to give today in a game that was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 14 but had to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ASU has had three games affected by covid-19, including its conference battle against the Warhawks. First, the Red Wolves had to reschedule a contest against the University of Central Arkansas, then had a date against Tulsa eventually scrapped. The latter was what led to ASU agreeing to a deal to play Incarnate Word next week in its regular-season finale.

Louisiana-Monroe can empathize with the Red Wolves. The Warhawks had to shut down football-related activities twice because of the coronavirus, which not only led to the postponement of their game with ASU but also the cancellation of an in-state showdown with Louisiana Tech on Nov. 21.

Those circumstances resulted in a number of challenges, such as injuries and unexpected opt outs within the Louisiana-Monroe program. Through it all, Warhawks Coach Matt Viator is proud of the way his team has handled the turmoil despite the on-field results.

"They've continued to come work every day and do the things that we ask them to do," Viator said during the Sun Belt weekly coaches teleconference earlier this week. "I think with the injuries we've had and the kids that have opted out or quit, we haven't really had consistency in terms of getting better each week. It's kind of been a wait and see really, like who we're going to have available for practice tomorrow. But it's been that way every week.

"And it's like that for other people. I'm not making excuses. I admire the ones that come each and every day and work to get better. I think we have improved in some areas."

Louisiana-Monroe ranks near the bottom of the Sun Belt in several statistical categories, including total offense and rushing defense. The Warhawks also allow a league-worst 41.3 points per game, with Louisiana-Lafayette putting up 70 last week during a 50-point victory.

Anderson admires Louisiana-Monroe's effort, and he believes that can go a long way in determining the outcome of any game.

"When you watch them on tape, kids are still playing hard," he said. "They're playing a lot of young guys that probably enjoy being on the field that maybe typically wouldn't be on the field. We're playing a bunch of young guys, too.

"Every team in this league is capable of winning on any given week, and that's why we're seeing so many close games. I don't expect this game to be any different. Now I'd love for us to find a way to put all the pieces together and stretch one out, but that's just not been the case."

While the Red Wolves have come up short in their previous five games, they also have Viator's respect and attention.

"They still throw it around and catch it as good as anybody does," he said. "I like both their quarterbacks [Logan Bonner, Layne Hatcher], I like them a lot. I think they're both very good football players, And who's not impressed with [Jonathan] Adams?

"I haven't seen many where he doesn't have the same stat line, 10-11 catches for 150-200 yards it seems like every week. Another thing I think they're doing, too, lately is they're running the football a lot better. It'll be a tough game for us. They're a good football team, and it's a tough place to play."