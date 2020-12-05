Calendar 12-5-20

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends display open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open from 6-9 p.m. every day through Dec. 31 at Pine Bluff's Regional Park. The drive-through exhibit features more than 260 individual lighting displays. The light display stretches out for approximately 1.3 miles alongside the Arkansas River, according to a spokesman.

Fire department makes Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will make its annual Holiday Santa Run spreading holiday cheer throughout the city between 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated one of the reserve fire trucks with Christmas lights, and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system was added to play Christmas music as the fire truck drives throughout the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, www.pineblufffire.com or follow the agency on Facebook.

Sunday, Dec. 6

City hosts prayer tree lighting

The city of Pine Bluff rescheduled the Pine Bluff Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting for 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The event had been planned for Nov. 29. The ceremony will still be located at the park at 601 Main Street, according to a news release. "The public will be able to enjoy special festivities, light refreshments, and photos with Santa," according to the release. "Members of the faith community will also pray for safety, a bountiful holiday, and blessings for all." This will be an outdoor ceremony. Precautions against Covid-19, such as social distancing and masks wearing, will be implemented.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

TOPPS to give away food boxes

TOPPS Inc. will distribute 150 food boxes at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, during a drive-through process. One box per household will be given away, according to a news release. Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS executive director, (870) 850-6011.

UAPB alumni to hold

conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting by conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The call-in number is (978) 990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release. Christopher Robinson, senior executive associate athletic director, will provide updates on the university's sports programs for the 2020-2021 academic year. The standing committees will report on proposed activities. The decision to hold the meeting by conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news.

Through Friday, Dec. 11

Chamber taking nominations for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class. A formal application will be sent to the applicant upon receipt of a completed nomination form or forms may be picked up at the Chamber at 510 Main St. The deadline for applications to the class is Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/c635ad7c-2ace-409c-959c-e617f9b483f7.pdf. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff accepting nominations

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. Initiated by the Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association, the Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program gives high school students an overview of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to a news release. The program focuses on local government, education, economic development, quality of life and social skills. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 11. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Family FunDay set at arts center

The Arts & Science Center is creating science-based activities during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Participants can create borax crystal ornaments this holiday season in either an in-person or online session. Visitors can secure a spot by registering at asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday/, or calling 870-536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. In person sessions will be limited to 10 people per time slot. For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants can follow Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan on facebook.com/asc701/ at 1 p.m. during an instructional video.