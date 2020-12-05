POLICE BEAT: Drug charges filed after search in Little Rock

Drug charges filed after search in LR

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug-trafficking charges after a search Thursday, according to a report.

Officers searched Phillip Hatton, 41, at 12:30 p.m. on 2308 W. 11th St., finding 100 grams of cocaine and some cash, the report said.

A search of his residence found another 100 grams of packaged cocaine, 91.6 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the report.

Hatton was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony drug trafficking, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a drug premises and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shoplifting suspect said to kick officer

A North Little Rock woman is accused of battery of an officer after a scuffle Thursday at a Walmart, a report said.

Officers responded to 4450 E. McCain Blvd. for a shoplifting report at the store. The report said that Dominique Mayers, 34, had been seen concealing items and later refused to give her purse to officers.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Mayers struggled while being detained by police, including screaming, cursing, kicking an officer in the back of the leg and wrapping her leg around the officer's leg to attempt to trip the officer, according to the report.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony battery, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Parked motorist draws drug search

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday night on drug charges after confronting him while he was parked on a closed roadway, according to a report.

The report said that officers had seen Michael Miller, 55, inside a vehicle at 2200 Fort Roots Drive at 11:45 p.m. near the Veterans Affairs hospital. A search of his person and his vehicle turned up several small plastic bags, brass knuckles, several bags of needles, a scale and methamphetamine, the report said.

Miller was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor firearm possession.