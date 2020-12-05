OPINION | EDITORIAL: Fine idea, but ...

"On the first day I'm inaugurated, I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask--not forever, just 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction."

--President-elect Joe Biden

We suppose the incoming president of the United States asking folks to mask-up is a fine idea. Lord knows--science knows--that if everybody in the country wore a mask when out in public, the number of new covid-19 cases would drop. Also, social distancing and washing hands on frequent occasion helps, too.

We suppose the incoming president of the United States setting a good example is a fine idea as well. Even if Joe Biden says he can't enforce much, we suppose watching a new president take precautions beats a president who doesn't. We suppose, too, that seeing leaders on TV wearing masks it isn't a bad thing. We suppose, we suppose, we suppose.

We're also pretty sure that there

aren't many Americans out there--

maybe none--who haven't been wearing masks but will do so now that Joe Biden asks. Those who would follow such advice have already done so. Months ago. However, those we see going in and out of convenience stores who aren't masked-up aren't likely to take their marching orders from Mr. Biden. Or Dr. Fauci. Or science.

This week the number of dead from covid-19 in one day finally passed the grim milestone of going beyond the number of people who died in the 9/11 attacks. Yet some people walk tall without their masks, daring somebody to say something.

The president-elect is trying to be responsible, we suppose. But that doesn't mean every American will be.