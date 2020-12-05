Sections
Fort Smith police investigate stabbing, ID Little Rock resident as suspect

by David Wilson | Today at 11:42 a.m.
Fort Smith police are investigating a Friday night stabbing in the parking lot of a restaurant just south of Central Mall, according to a news release.

A female victim had been stabbed "multiple times" at Burger King, 5323 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, the release states. She was responsive at the scene and was in critical condition at a Fort Smith-area hospital on Saturday, according to police.

Authorities identified the suspect as Michael Robinson of Little Rock, the release states. Police said Robinson fled the area in a white Nissan Altima and should be considered armed and dangerous.

