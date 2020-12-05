Rev. Hancock lauded by his alma mater

The pastor of a Little Rock-based church has been honored by his alma mater, according to a news release.

Rev. Steve Hancock of Second Presbyterian Church recently received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, given to a person "who has made a lasting impression on the Church and Society through outstanding professional, volunteer or philanthropic accomplishments," and/or "has advanced the seminary's mission," according to the seminary.

Hancock attended the seminary from 1978-81, and served as a dean and adjunct professor of preaching from 1983-91. He was also on the seminary's board of trustees from 2005-17.

Hancock has pastored Second Presbyterian since 2001.