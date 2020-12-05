Hogs make cut for grad transfer Parker Stewart

Pittsburgh guard Parker Stewart is shown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Parker Stewart, a graduate-transfer guard from Tennessee-Martin, has announced a top four that includes Arkansas.

Stewart, 6-5, 210 pounds, reportedly heard from Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Memphis, Washington State, Houston, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others after he entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He also named Indiana, Kansas State and Memphis as finalists. He'll be a redshirt junior at his new school.

Stewart was an ESPN 3-star prospect who signed with Pittsburgh in 2017 out of Union City, Tenn.

He averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 38.6% from three-point range as a freshman at Pittsburgh. He started 20 of 32 games.

He set a school record for a freshman with 71 three-pointers. He transferred to play for his father, Anthony Stewart, at Tennessee-Martin.

Anthony Stewart was entering his fifth season as the Skyhawks' coach when he unexpectedly died in November.

Parker Stewart was named second-team All-Ohio Valley in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 41.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point line.

Stewart could enroll and play in January or wait until the 2020-21 season to enroll.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Stewart told ESPN.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman added graduate transfers Vance Jackson of New Mexico, Jalen Tate of Northern Kentucky and Justin Smith of Indiana in the spring, and Arkansas-Little Rock transfer forward Kamani Johnson announced in October he would enroll at Arkansas in January.