Hospitals: Covid-19 hospitalizations remain a concern

Ashley Breeden, medical assistant, inserts a long swab Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, into the nasal cavity of Kennedy Fitzgerald as she is tested for covid-19 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education parking lot in Springdale. The center is offering free testing from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. located at 2422 N. Thompson Street. Check out nwaonline.com/201204Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas hospitals continue to stress taking precautions to prevent spreading covid-19.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had a combined total of 95 patients in their covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care systems by Martine Pollard, spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The hospitals had 102 covid-19 patients about a week ago on Nov. 27.

The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in the region was 113 patients July 7.

"Caring for inpatient covid patients, ICU high acuity patients, along with other diverse medical needs, gives us grave concern," according to the statement.

"Your NWA health systems continue to work together monitoring community spread, testing supplies, staffing, equipment and modification of covid units, while knowing our surrounding regions and states are experiencing similar increases in community spread and hospitalizations, limiting resource reserves. We continue to hold steady. But if this continues, we will overstress our healthcare workforce that cares for all of us."

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 1,760 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased about 1,950 the week before.

Washington County had 16,112 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 15,282 on Nov. 27. Active cases decreased from 1,369 to 1,329. Active cases as of Friday included 931 confirmed cases and 398 probable cases.

Benton County had 12,760 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 11,831 on Nov. 27. Active cases increased from 1,043 to 1,242. Active cases as of Friday included 819 confirmed cases and 423 probable cases.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 117,980 PCR tests and 7,757 antigen tests have been done among Benton County residents, while 132,263 PCR tests and 16,856 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen tests at all of its local county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 17,726 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,587 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 29,278 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 22,145 PCR tests and 2,397 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

Rogers Public Schools had 499 cumulative cases. The district had 550 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The data includes students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 790 cumulative cases, according to the district's website. Springdale had 301 students in quarantine and 71 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.

Bentonville's School District had 358 cumulative covid-19 cases, according to the district's website. The district had 575 students and 55 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 212 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Thursday. Thirty-seven staff and/or faculty and 146 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

