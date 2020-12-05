• Doug Bernabei, police chief of Peru, Ill., shut down nearby roads but his officers were unable to corral an escaped pet wallaroo, native to Australia and smaller than a kangaroo, before it jumped into a river where it was pulled to safety from the frigid water by two fishermen using a net.

• Tina Gibson, an elementary school teacher in Knoxville, Tenn., gave birth to a 6-pound, 13-ounce girl who she and her husband, Ben, named Molly, after the couple used an embryo that was donated in 1992 and remained frozen for 27 years until it was implanted in Gibson.

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, said "There is no problem for me to get vaccinated," to set an example for the country's citizens when coronavirus vaccines become available as Turkey begins a nationwide lockdown and new cases hover above 30,000 per day.

• Adrien Williams, 31, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., faces assault and other charges after he was accused of refusing to wear a mask and attacking a National Guard soldier when arriving at a Puerto Rico airport as the U.S. territory deals with rising coronavirus infections.

• Jourdan Maniray, 23, and I'real Jones, 20, both of Reston, Va., were charged with selling illegal drugs when police in West Haven, Conn., seized 1,700 pounds of marijuana after discovering a storage facility was being used as a hub for illegal pot distribution.

• Royric "Roy" Benamon, 27, a former police officer from Meridian, Miss., accused of requesting a cash payment in exchange for not ticketing a driver during a traffic stop, pleaded guilty to extortion, federal prosecutors said.

• Anthony Frazier, 38, who once worked for Talladega County, Ala., faces a sentence of life in prison after being convicted in federal court of using his county work truck to deliver nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine to an unnamed individual, prosecutors said.

• Edward Allen III of Sarasota, Fla., faces theft charges after being accused of participating in an email scam that stole $46,000 from city accounts used by Monticello, Ga., and acting as a middleman to transfer the funds to accounts in Turkey, authorities said.

• Major Wooten, a Madison, Ala., man who spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France, recovered from a fight with covid-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday, his granddaughter, Holley McDonald, said.