On when life begins

We, as a civilized society, have to decide when life starts and God-given rights attach to each and every person. It has to happen at some point between when the sperm and egg unite and nine months later at a live birth.

I personally think life starts and God has breathed a pure soul into that child when we develop our own distinct DNA. This is roughly five days after conception, as I understand it.

But once life starts, no one should be allowed to terminate that being even if they claim it is to save the mother's life until they prove their case in court that the mother's life is, somehow, more valuable than that baby's life.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Election hullabaloo

Mike Masterson said, "In light of the tabulation mess our country continues to endure in this November's presidential election, the need for a trustworthy system of honestly and accurately counting our legitimate votes is crucial if we hope to maintain faith in the process."

Then he tells us the mainstream media isn't paying attention to Patrick M. Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, his advanced university degrees from prestigious institutions, or his claim that there were tactics used to "illicitly count specific battleground states" using "programming of the controversial Dominion voting machines."

Enter Christopher Krebs, who two years ago President Trump put in charge of the new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. After calling the 2020 election "the most secure in American history," he was promptly fired by Trump. Krebs subsequently named the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, the FBI and his team as working in support of state and local elections to make them as secure as they have ever been.

Masterson insults the work of the above-named federal agencies. He insults the election workers and officials who have certified their election results. He insults the courts which have listened to and judged the Trump campaign's many suits. He insults the election workers and officials in all of the states because, if we are to accept that there was a "tabulation mess" in some states, then why not all? What might we find were we to go back and recount all of the states?

If you were an investigative journalist, Mr. Masterson, would you exhaustively evaluate the computer systems and programs Mr. Byrne says he used, and all of his data and its sources? And his employees? Before you reach a conclusion?

If anyone else is disturbed by the attempted interference in this election by Patrick Byrne, who is not in any part of government, quit patronizing Overstock.com, because he is most certainly profiting from it.

SUSAN SNELL

Farmington

Gave Murray bad rap

Last Sunday, Mr. Philip Martin referred to Charles Murray as a "pseudo-scientist." He said that Murray "provides cover for racist policies by arguing disadvantaged groups are disadvantaged because, on average, they aren't as smart, sane or morally sound as white men." (By the way, aren't some of the disadvantaged groups white men?)

I think Martin gave Murray a bad rap big time.

Jonah Goldberg says Murray is "arguably the most consequential social scientist alive." Tom Wolfe says "Charles Murray is one professional contrarian who cannot be written off--not since his first book, 'Losing Ground,' led to a complete restructuring of America's welfare system." Thomas Sowell (who is a Black economist and social philosopher) says of Murray's "Bell Curve": "This is one of the most sober, responsible, thorough and thoughtful books to be published in years. I don't happen to agree with everything in it, but that is beside the point."

Philip Martin is a good writer and a good columnist. Perhaps he will reconsider his view of Charles Murray.

FRED SAWYER

Little Rock

Revisionist histories

Mr. Louis Burnett might want to refer to a history book. Our nation was not founded as a Christian nation. It was founded as a republic, "one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." The phrase "under God" was added in the 1950s as a response to "godless" communism.

Revisionist history is divisive and unproductive ... but, then, that's the point, isn't it? Us against them.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Masks not a sacrifice

Dr. Gary Wheeler's recent op-ed imploring Arkansans to make a sacrifice by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask to help save their fellow citizens from covid-19 infection and death struck a chord with me. I agree with everything the good doctor said, but I want to be clear that everyone I know who is complying with CDC guidelines hardly considers it a sacrifice to wear a mask, social-distance, and wash our hands more often. Inconvenient? Sometimes. Sacrifice? Hardly.

When I think of sacrifice, I think of my father, enlisting out of college and barely 21, and his fellow GIs in northern France during the terrible winter of 1944-45. They spent that winter sleeping in snow and freezing temperatures, dodging German fire, and trying to avoid mines as they pushed toward the Rhine. Some of his comrades did not make it to the Rhine. That is sacrifice.

The unwillingness of those to follow the guidelines is troubling for several reasons, but those who are complying aren't martyrs; they're just good people who understand their duty to themselves and others.

JUDY WILMOTH WHITE

Little Rock

It's time for long rest

I, like Phillip J. Peters, have wondered what happened to Mike Masterson. I have thought about writing several times, but I just have to do it now.

I have read his column faithfully for several years, reading about the girl with the mysterious death to the Buffalo River fiasco. He even mentioned my first name in a column once. I was so proud until ... the column. The first time I read his support of evil, racism, misogyny, etc., in the form of Donald Trump, I was so surprised and amazed. I was actually happy when they cut his number of appearances.

But, now, his latest strange contribution about voter fraud also has me thinking he needs a long rest.

I will be skipping his columns from now on and agree with Mr. Peters that he should "hang it up."

MARILYN BLEVINS

Fayetteville