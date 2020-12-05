Louisville sets pace in rout of DePaul

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- It was a record-setting performance for Jeff Walz's No. 5 Louisville Cardinals.

Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The Cardinals (3-0) surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn't finalized until earlier this week.

"The pace of the game was something that we like. We like to get up and down the floor trying to play as fast as we can," Walz said. "That's how DePaul plays. They have a style of play and they are going to press the entire game. We did a really nice job looking for our teammates and making easy opportunities and made shots."

Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive covid-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game so the Blue Demons could play the Cardinals.

Freshman Darrione Rogers scored 25 points to lead DePaul (1-2), which finished 4 for 27 from behind the arc.

NO. 7 ARIZONA 68,

NO. 9 UCLA 65

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Trinity Baptiste had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 17 points and Arizona held off UCLA in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Bruins rallied after Arizona went up eight, pulling to 67-65 on Charisma Osborne's three-pointer with 12 seconds left. Arizona's Cate Reese made 1 of 2 free throws to give UCLA (1-1) a last chance, but Osborne's three-pointer with 5 seconds left hit the back of the rim.

Arizona (2-0) labored early against the physical Bruins and shot 6 of 25 from three-point range.

NO. 10 OREGON 82,

COLORADO 53

EUGENE, Ore. -- Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a romp over Colorado.

Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st consecutive home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Senior Erin Boley added 17 points, and freshman point guard Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and 4 assists.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1, 0-1).

TOP 25 MEN

MARQUETTE 67,

NO. 4 WISCONSIN 65

MILWAUKEE -- Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette (3-1) knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin.

Marquette's D.J. Carton was just inside the three-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.

Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman's shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before falling through the basket as his teammates mobbed him.

Trice led Wisconsin (3-1) with 17 points, while Jonathan Davis scored 12 and Nate Reuvers added 11.

Lewis had eight rebounds to go along with his 18 points. Carton scored 10 and Jamal Cain added 10.

NO. 6 DUKE 76,

BELLARMINE 54

DURHAM, N.C. -- Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke's 13 three-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine.

The Blue Devils (2-1) raced to a 17-4 lead and was ahead 25-15 at the break behind 48% shooting. They had six three-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday's 75-69 loss to Michigan State.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 83,

DETROIT MERCY 76

Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and No. 8 Michigan State (4-0) started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset.

The Titans (0-1) led by five points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties.

Detroit was led by Antoine Davis, who scored 24 points on 10-of-26 shooting. Matt Johnson scored a career-high 20 points, Marquell Fraser had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Bud Kuol fouled out with 12 points for the Titans.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown scored 16 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joey Hauser added 10 points.

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 93,

KENNESAW STATE 58

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 9 Creighton in a rout of Kennesaw State.

Creighton Coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor and dunked on four of five possessions while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 71,

KENT STATE 64, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Sam Hauser scored 6 of his 18 points in overtime and No. 15 Virginia avoided a second upset by an unranked, nonconference foe, holding on to beat Kent State.

Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1).

Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1). Pippen's third try from three-point range swished through the net at the buzzer to force overtime.

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 80,

TROY 46

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for No. 17 Texas Tech (3-1), which led big early and beat Troy (1-2).

Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points for Texas Tech. Kam Woods had 13 points for Troy.

NO. 21 OREGON 83,

SETON HALL 70

OMAHA, Neb. -- Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points in his second consecutive strong game for No. 21 Oregon.

Oregon bounced back from an 83-75 loss to Missouri in its opener, a game in which Omoruyi had a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds in his first game since transferring from Rutgers.

The Ducks (1-1) didn't pull away until the last eight minutes, when they went on a 14-4 run and built a 16-point lead. Eric Williams Jr. scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and Chris Duarte finished with 14 points.