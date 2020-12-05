McGehee bridge closures next week

Surface maintenance of the U.S. 278 bridge in McGehee will mean temporary closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will close U.S. 278 between C.B. King Drive and Highland Drive in McGehee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

This closure will allow crews to complete maintenance work on the bridge surface, according to a news release.

Traffic will be controlled by barricades, signs and detours along U.S. 65. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. People may also follow the agency on Twitter @myARDOT.