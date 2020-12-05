Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Brand, 41, of 21787 U.S. 62 in Garfield was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexually grooming a child. Brand was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Michael Shayne Comley, 45, of 600 S.W. Pearl Drive Apt. 6 in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Comley was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Tristan Snyder, 21, of 3404 Susan Place in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with fleeing. Snyder was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Robin Alfaro-Castro, 26, of 717 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Alfaro-Castro was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Justin Drake, 28, of 750 S. 40th St. C103 in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and assault on a family member. Drake was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Mounce, 38, of 12913 Duke Hill Road in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Mounce was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Benjamin Whited, 26, of Keller, Texas, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Whited was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.