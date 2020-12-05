OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs couldn't overcome final 43 seconds

With just 43 seconds to play and trailing 48-47, the Missouri Tigers drove 60 yards for a 32-yard field goal and a 50-48 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers’ Harrison Mevis was 5 of 5 on field goals and the same on extra points.

The Razorbacks led 33-23 in the third quarter, but their kicker, A.J. Reed, missed two extra points.

When the Hogs lost linebacker and leading tackler Grant Morgan to an injury in the second half, they couldn’t stop the Tigers on the ground or in the air.

It took 27 fourth-quarter points and that final great drive by Missouri to decide a game that had a combined 1,219 yards of total offense.

Until those final 43 seconds, it appeared the Razorbacks might snap a four-game losing streak to the Tigers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson, in only his second start, rolled left with the poise and calmness of Feleipe Franks, who was a game-time decision but did not play because of a rib injury.

The Arkansas Razorbacks had pulled to within one point, down 47-46, with 43 seconds to play, and Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles didn’t have to think very long about going for two.

Jefferson was running out of ground when he fired into the end zone between two Missouri defenders — and off one of their hands — to Mike Woods for the conversion and a 48-47 lead.

It looked like it would be a glorious ending to a day that started with the bad news about Franks.

But Missouri had those 43 seconds left.