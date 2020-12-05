OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Combat the real fake news

The coronavirus vaccines are coming, which means the coronavirus vaccine disinformation is coming, too. In fact, it is already here.

President-elect Joe Biden has rightly put the public health crisis at the top of his priority list. This shift away from chaos and toward coherence should help to stem the uncontrolled flow of falsehoods that thrive amid uncertainty. Yet more needs to be done by a government whose leader would rather set the record straight than spend his day warping it on Twitter: The anti-vaccination movement learned its way around the Web long before covid-19 struck, and the disinformation war it has started even before these lifesaving medicines are widely available must be countered with a pre-emptive defense.

This conundrum must sit at the center of the incoming government’s coronavirus response—which means, first, that the task force devoted to combating the disease ought to have at least one member who is an expert in misinformation. Together with experts in medicine, this person could refine both the messages to send and how to send them.

Whatever the method, the aim is clear: to spread counternarratives that are as compelling as the disinformation narratives already plaguing our society, but that also have the benefit of being true.