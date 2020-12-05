Power 5 outsiders get big-game works

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) congratulates running back Miles Davis, right, after his fourth quarter touchdown against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Different opponent for No. 18 Coastal Carolina. Even bigger stakes in this Top 25 matchup between the Chanticleers and No. 13 BYU.

In another covid-induced schedule twist, Coastal Carolina (9-0) and BYU (9-0) will square off after the Cougars stepped in to replace Liberty.

"We have a great mindset," Coastal Carolina Coach Jamey Chadwell said. "We'll play whoever, wherever."

The Chanticleers' ability to adjust on the fly will be tested as they get ready for the biggest game in their 18 seasons of mostly FCS football.

They had been preparing to play the Flames, Coastal's one-time bitter FCS rival when both competed in the Big South Conference. But Liberty paused all its football activities and called off its game Thursday due to the coronavirus.

BYU was there waiting -- and ready, willing and able to travel 2,208 miles to Conway, S.C., for the chance to play.

The move heightens the big-game atmosphere that has been building at Coastal Carolina. ESPN's "College GameDay" is hosting its show from campus when there were clearly other options, like Baton Rouge, where LSU will host Alabama.

BYU offensive lineman James Empey has tracked Coastal Carolina this season since there are many similarities between the schools.

"It's hard not to hear about those guys, they're making so much noise this season," Empey said.

BYU is an FBS independent, scrounging to find any game it can in this covid-19 affected season. The Cougars have won at Houston and at Boise State last month, but are looking for a signature win. They've been having success with a high-flying offense led by quarterback Zach Wilson, who directs the country's fourth-best scoring attack.

Coastal Carolina is also having a breakthrough season in the Sun Belt Conference. An FCS powerhouse just four years ago, the Chanticleers were picked last in the East Division yet have clinched a spot in the title game and will host No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 19 for the league crown. Should the Chanticleers keep winning, they'd be in perfect position for the Group of Five spot among the prestigious New Year's Six bowl game should No. 7 Cincinnati falter.

Chadwell said his staff and players started game-planning when the rumors of Liberty's situation began Wednesday. Now, he's looking for any edge over the Cougars he can get.

"I just want to kick off early. I think they're Mountain Time, let's kick off about 12 p.m.," Chadwell said.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake works the sidelines during the third quarter against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks to pass against North Alabama in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall (10) scrambles past Texas State's Nico Ezidore (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)