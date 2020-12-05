QB Feleipe Franks doesn't start Arkansas' game at Missouri

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

— Redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson made a surprise start at quarterback in place of eight-game starter Feleipe Franks for the University of Arkansas on Saturday at Missouri.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Franks had a rib injury in practice this week. Franks went through warmups with the other quarterbacks Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Jack Lindsey.

After taking snaps from center Shane Clenin, Franks had a discussion with Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Then the pair began throwing passes of about 30 yards. Franks appeared to be a little tight around his midsection.

Jefferson, of Sardis, Miss., was making his second career start. The 6-3, 236-pounder started the Razorbacks’ 52-20 loss at No. 1 LSU last year and suffered a shoulder injury.