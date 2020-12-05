State Division I college basketball composite schedule

STATE COMPOSITE SCHEDULE
All times Central and subject to change
TODAY'S GAMES
MEN
Lipscomb at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
UAPB at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Vanderbilt at UALR, 2 p.m.
Central Baptist College at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Central Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.
WOMEN
Baylor at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAMES
MEN No games scheduled
WOMEN No games scheduled
TUESDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Arkansas at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
MEN
UAPB at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN
Arkansas at SMU, 7 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.