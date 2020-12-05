State Division I college basketball composite schedule

STATE COMPOSITE SCHEDULE

All times Central and subject to change

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Lipscomb at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

UAPB at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Vanderbilt at UALR, 2 p.m.

Central Baptist College at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas at UALR, 2 p.m.

WOMEN

Baylor at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN No games scheduled

WOMEN No games scheduled

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Arkansas at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UAPB at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas at SMU, 7 p.m.