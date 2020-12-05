State reports 2,245 new covid cases; active cases set record

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Saturday by more than 2,200 — a smaller jump after two consecutive days of record increases, but still the fifth-largest increase since the pandemic began.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 34, to 2,620.

"There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance."

After falling the previous two days, the number of patients hospitalized in the state rose by 15, to 1,056. That was still short of the record 1,088 covid-19 patients who were in hospitals as of Wednesday.

The number of patients who were on ventilators fell by 13, to 178.

The number of cases that were considered active set a record for the second consecutive day. The state's tally rose by 575, to 18,607, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The cases added to the state's tally included 1,801 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 444 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 169,382. That comprised 146,711 confirmed cases and 22,671 probable ones.

More than 148,000 Arkansans are considered recovered from the coronavirus.

Saturday's increase in cases came after two days of record-setting spikes: an increase of 2,789 on Thursday, followed by 2,827 cases that were added Friday.

Previously, the record for a one day increase was the 2,348 cases that were added to the state's tallies on Nov. 26.