Tools & Toys: Amaranth Vase and Classy Charger

Amaranth Vase

What's to love: A fashionable diamond-patterned vase that makes it easy to keep bouquets fresh longer.

What does it do: The vase is made with a proprietary blend of marble powder and plastic that won't break or shatter if dropped. The best part is an innovative design that lets the user trim stems and remove old water. Twist the bottom of the vase to drain water and continue to twist to remove the bottom allowing access to the stem. Trim the stems and add fresh water for a longer-lasting bouquet. The vases are available in white, blush pink, mint green, cool gray and black. They sell for $59. For more information visit amaranthvase.com.

Classy Charger

What's to love: No more disputes over whose charger is whose with a personalized charging cube.

What does it do: Classy Charger offers many choices when it comes to adding flair to a charger. There are a variety of patterns and colors, including sports-theme and sorority-theme devices. An initial, monograms and even a name can be added. The compact cube works with all USB devices and sells for $22. Visit classychargers.com to view the variety and also check out color coordinated charging cables and matching power banks.