Aggies finish strong to top Tigers

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass over Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters for a touchdown Saturday in Auburn, Ala. The No. 5 Aggies defeated Auburn 31-20. (AP/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. -- Texas A&M looked every bit the playoff contender with a seemingly unstoppable offense and impenetrable defense -- in the fourth quarter, at least.

And that was plenty.

Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and the fifth-ranked Aggies scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth consecutive game and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher wasn't interested in speculating on how the win might affect his team's playoff chances.

"That's for y'all to judge," Fisher told reporters. "I'm glad we're winning, I'm glad we're playing. I don't' really care. We'll evaluate everything at the end of the year."

Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards.

"Down in the second half and in the fourth quarter, having the ability to keep your poise and still maintain that level of composure was big-time for our offense," said Mond, whose third-and-9 run kept the Aggies' final drive alive.

Seth Small iced the game with a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining after an earlier miss had helped Auburn remain within a score. It's the most league victories the Aggies have had since joining the SEC in 2012.

"That's a big-time kick coming back after missing a kick there," Fisher said.

Isaiah Spiller had his fifth 100-yard game of the current winning streak, gaining 120 on 20 carries. Devon Achane also ran for 99 yards on just nine carries. Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards.

The Aggies took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter when Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain tipped the ball into the arms of tight end Wydermyer for a touchdown -- instead of what could have been a game-changing interception.

"I didn't see the dude until the ball got there," Wydermyer said. "I saw it go right through his hands. I was like, 'Oh, I'll take that.' "

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said he thought for a moment that McClain had an interception. "So it went from one extreme to the other," Malzahn said.

Then Ainias Smith followed his 37-yard catch with a 4-yard run into the end zone. Auburn couldn't muster any late offense or defensive stops after winning the past three meetings.

Bo Nix, who passed for 144 yards and ran for 49, had a highlight reel play on one of his two touchdown runs for Auburn, but also overthrew a wide-open Eli Stove in the end zone.

After a 28-yard completion and a 20-yard scramble, Nix escaped the grasp of 325-pound defensive tackle Bobby Brown and appeared about to go down. Then he scrambled left and barreled into the end zone.

Both quarterbacks ran for touchdowns late in the second quarter, but Mond struck last on a quarterback sneak with 24 seconds left for a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Aggies ran for a season-high 313 yards and held a 16-minute advantage in time of possession.

"It was pretty simple," Malzahn said. "We couldn't stop them."

NO. 6 FLORIDA 31,

TENNESSEE 19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida beat Tennessee to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

Trask, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, put together another impressive performance. He completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.

Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1) wrap up the SEC's East Division. Kadarius Toney finished with eight catches for 108 yards and a TD.

The aerial performance by Trask and company took on added significance with Florida struggling to run the ball, finishing with just 21 yards on the ground.

Playing with a depleted roster, Tennessee (2-6) dropped its sixth consecutive game. The Vols were missing 16 players.

Freshman Harrison Bailey got the start at quarterback. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Eric Gray. He was sacked five times.

Trask has 38 TD passes this season, moving him into sixth place in SEC history for a single season, ahead of Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Tim Couch of Kentucky. He has the most TD passes through a team's first nine games.

Five plays into the second half, the outcome was all but decided. Florida stretched a 10-point halftime advantage to 24-7 with a 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard pass from Trask to Trevon Grimes. The big play in the sequence was a 48-yard connection between Trask and Kyle Pitts.

Early in the fourth quarter, Florida upped the lead to 31-7 when Trask found Jacob Copeland for a 12-yard TD.

Quarterback J.T. Shrout came off the bench to lead the Vols to two late touchdowns. Ty Chandler ran the ball in from 7 yards, then Velus Jones, Jr., caught a 22-yard scoring pass.

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts with players after a stop against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) catches a pass as Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper (14) and defensive back Myles Jones (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M place kicker Seth Small (47) celebrates with Texas A&M holder Nik Constantinou (95) after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)