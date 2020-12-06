Annual Cabot Christmas Parade set for Saturday

The annual Cabot Christmas Parade, which concludes with an appearance from Santa Claus and his reindeer, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade said the Arkansas Department of Health approved Cabot City Beautiful’s plan and the Cabot Christmas Celebration’s plan for a parade, a live Nativity, Santa, hot dogs and s’more stations.

— Matt Webber has been the coordinator of the annual Cabot Christmas Parade since Cabot City Beautiful took over the event in 2000. But he said this year has definitely been one of his most stressful years.

“It is a lot of stress, but it is a lot of fun, especially the day of the parade,” Webber said. “I don’t get to see much of the parade until it reaches the end at City Hall.

“But this year has absolutely been more stressful. … I was on pins and needles waiting for our event plan to come back from the Arkansas Department of Health. I’m still a little anxious and unsure if we will have enough participants to make the event worthwhile.”

The annual Cabot Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. The deadline to enter floats is tentatively scheduled for Monday, but Webber said late entries will be accepted until Wednesday. He said the parade is being coordinated through City Hall and the Cabot Police Department, ensuring the blessing from both, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webber said he is going to let participants start lining up around 3 p.m., and they will all have their temperature checked, and hand sanitizer will be available. The parade will make its way down West Main Street and end at the Community Christmas Tree near City Hall.

“We are trying to get people’s minds off of COVID-19,” Webber said. “We will implement regulations in the lineup area, but once the parade route begins, it is up to the guests to police themselves.

“The folks in Cabot have been contacting us and asking us to please have the parade this year, and the mayor’s office was all in favor of it.”

Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade said the Arkansas Department of Health approved Cabot City Beautiful’s plan and the Cabot Christmas Celebration’s plan for a parade, a live Nativity, Santa, hot dogs and s’more stations.

“This event means so much to our residents and our community,” Kincade said. “The community is yearning for normality in these unprecedented times.

“We are very fortunate and thankful the Arkansas Department of Health approved our plan to have these events.”

He said the parade will bring a much needed hope to the community.

“Christmas is a time for rejoicing,” Kincade said. “As mayor, I’m very thankful for the community I serve. We have wonderful people who live here and who want the best for our city.

“I know we will have masks on, but I bet we will still be able to see the smiles of the people by the twinkle in their eyes.”

Webber said he currently has about a dozen participants expected for the parade. He said the parade averages about 70 participants each year.

“I am sure we will be down this year, but I am trying to remain optimistic,” Webber said. “We still have four high school bands, including Lonoke, Cabot, Des Arc and possibly Parkview, that will perform in the parade.”

Webber said that originally, the parade had six schools set to participate, but two later backed out as a result of COVID-19. This year’s parade theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas” because the parade will take place on Dec. 12.

“It was a flippant comment, and it stuck,” Webber said. “I was surprised we never used that one before.

“Obviously, we aren’t sticklers for participants to build their float around the theme. It’s not like we aren’t going to allow an entry if it doesn’t follow the theme.”

Webber said that in addition to the high school bands, the parade will include clowns, firetrucks and an appearance by Kincade. Webber said there are usually quite a few horse entries near the end of the parade.

“I learned my lesson early on not to have horses throughout the parade lineup,” Webber said. “One time, a high school band director told me, ‘Don’t ever put horses in front of my band members again.’

“It was something I wasn’t even thinking about.”

Santa Claus will conclude the parade on a sleigh with nine reindeer. Webber said the reindeer are stuffed animals from San Diego that are “pretty lifelike.”

“At the end of the parade, Santa will get out of his sleigh and visit with folks who will gather there,” Webber said. “Santa will be masked up to visit with the kiddos.”

Webber said there will also be a live Nativity that a local farm presents for the event. Webber said one conversation the organizers did have was concerning the fact that nearby towns such as Beebe and Lonoke have either canceled their parades or are doing reverse parades.

“We may have a bigger spectator crowd than usual,” he said. “If they come to Cabot, hopefully, they will go to our restaurants or shop while they are here.”

“We are hoping for the best,” Webber said. “I know folks will come out and watch the parade. We just want to make sure all the bases are covered and that we are satisfied with the plan that we have put together.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.