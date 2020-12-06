Area Toys for Tots sees increase in need

From left, Abby Day; Betty Baldwin, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Pope and Yell County; Gavyn Baldwin; and Larry and Jeanne Mars, with the Marine Corps League, are ready to accept donations for Toys for Tots this year. Toys for Tots of the Arkansas River Valley is a nonprofit that provides toys for children in need. Donations will be accepted at the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter in Dardanelle. ( Hannah Butler )

Among Faulkner, White and Conway counties, about 5,600 kids typically receive a gift from the Toys for Tots Program. This year, however, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, program coordinator David Meyskens expects the number of recipients to be significantly higher.

“Our goal is to give a new unwrapped toy to every kid in need on Christmas,” he said, “but with COVID-19 and [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] restrictions, it is going to be a little different this year.”

Betty Baldwin, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Pope and Yell counties for 15 years, said she became a coordinator for the organization after her son joined the U.S. Marines Corps. She was working with some other moms of Marines, sending care packages to military personnel overseas. Through that work, she realized there wasn’t a Toys for Tots Program in her area.

“We had some organizations here, but they were struggling,” Baldwin said. “I applied for the position and got granted to be the coordinator. I was able to get the toys and stuff and donate them to the organization.

“I stepped up and did the applications and served the families myself.”

Baldwin said that because of COVID-19, it has been difficult to place donation boxes outside of stores.

“I’ve got one store that is not letting us set up, so we are missing out on those donations,” Baldwin said. “And although we can quarantine the toys before we hand them out and make sure we don’t spread the virus, we also haven’t been able to do very many fundraisers due to the virus.”

She said some individuals have managed to conduct fundraisers for the organization, but the demand for gifts has also increased. She said a lot of people aren’t able to donate or give as much as they used to, and the program has a higher demand.

“We also aren’t having the foot traffic inside buildings such as banks, because a lot of businesses are closed to the public,” Baldwin said. “People aren’t around the [donation] boxes as well, because everyone is trying to stay home.”

Meyskens said he is fortunate that New Life Church in Conway and a church in Greenbrier have agreed to help with distribution of the toys. In order to lessen the exposure to COVID-19, he said, the goal is to decrease the amount of people who are going to be in one spot asking for toys. He said his biggest concern is getting the toys to the kids while following local, state and CDC guidelines.

Meyskens said the program is also very fortunate that some volunteer firefighters, such as those with the Beaverfork Fire Department, have helped by setting up a drive-thru for families to get toys. He said the volunteers will place the toys in the trunks of the recipients’ cars while maintaining a safe distance.

“I believe if you live in a community, you help that community,” said Meyskens, who is a U.S. Marine who served in Desert Storm and Operation Restore Hope. “I have served my country since I graduated high school, and my wife has been a paramedic for more than 15 years. This is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much.”

Last year, Baldwin said, she provided gifts for almost 1,600 children in two counties, which was the highest number of children she had ever served. And now she expects that number to be even larger.

“I’ve already gotten more than 1,000 applications, and we haven’t even made it to December,” she said. “It is highly possible that we will have to cut off applications.”

She said she usually accepts applications all the way up to Christmas but doesn’t think that will be possible this year.

In the past few years, Baldwin said, she has given every child three toys, plus some stocking stuffers and a family board game. She said that this year, she doesn’t have the money to spend like she has had in the past. She recently had three teenagers ask for Bibles for Christmas, and she put a post on Facebook asking for help, and that wish was granted.

“I had another mom of teenagers call me and needed assistance in applying [to the program],” Baldwin said. “By the time we got off the phone, she was in tears because she had found a way to give her kids a Christmas.

“Just little things like that pull at your heart strings.”

Baldwin said donations to Toys for Tots can be made by visiting dardanelle-ar.toysfortots.org. She said all the donations will go straight to that specific area.

“Everything stays here in our area,” she said. “All the money and the gifts — everything stays local in our area to serve our children.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.