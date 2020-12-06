Art exhibit focus on female voice

Shannon Frazeur, development assistant at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, pauses to look at the 14 pieces included in 'The Female Gaze' exhibit. (Special to The Commercial)

The Female Gaze exhibit illustrates how men have driven the conversation in the art world, inside the classroom and inside the museum in the past. It's often a message of women as inferior, as objects to be sexualized, and it tells a story that crosses all races and touches on a number of female and racial issues.

That's how Chaney Jewell, curator, talks about the driving message behind the 14-piece exhibit currently on display at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

"It bothered me that our art history was based around a canon that was driven by my professors, all the white men," Jewell, an art historian, said. "I began educating myself."

She studied other cultures, women's art and more. The exhibit runs through Saturday, May 15.

Jewell was instrumental in putting the exhibit together from start to presentation, and said it was particularly satisfying.

One standout piece that she found is Camille Billops' "I Am Black, I Am Black, I Am Dangerously Black."

It seems to speak to the discrimination Black women are suffering today, along with racial issues of the female-inspired Black Lives Matter movement, but in fact, Billops, a California artist, did the etching in 1973.

The work also speaks to all women's recent societal gains in bold terms and seems to emphasize the new roles women of all races are claiming.

For example, Kamala Harris will become the first female U.S. vice president on Jan. 20, as well as the first bi-racial person to hold the office.

Billops is from Los Angeles, but spent most of her career in New York, and is an African-American artist with ties to the Black Arts Movement.

Jewell said Elizabeth Catlett's "Two Generations," a lithograph that was printed in 1979, also feels of-the-moment.

With the loneliness often caused by isolation during covid-19, especially painful during the holiday season, Jewell said, "This piece particularly resonates with me today because it is not only a reminder of the important roles our elders play in our upbringing, even from afar, but also gives hope to a near future where multiple generations can be in the same room again."

In addition to a number of conversations and her research on a film genre called "The Male Gaze," Jewell searched the Arts and Science Center's storage for artwork that would flip the conversation from the male perspective to one driven by Arkansas female artists.

"The Male Gaze" began as a feminist theory within film, but quickly theorists began expanding its application to all forms of Western media and art, according to Jewell.

The term was coined by film critic Laura Mulvey within her essay "Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema," published in 1975.

In 1989, the feminist activist art group, the Guerrilla Girls, reported that within the Modern Art section of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, 85 percent of the nudes on display featured women, but less than 5 percent of the artworks were created by female artists.

"In response to the Male Gaze, rising awareness and the continuation of its presence in the fine arts, female artists in the 1980s began creating artworks that met the Male Gaze with their own gaze, a Female Gaze," Jewell said.

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is at 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All visitors 2 years old and older are required to wear masks that fully cover the nose and mouth.

The number of visitors are limited to 10, and people are welcome to reserve a time slot in advance by contacting Matthew Howard, visitor relations coordinator, at 870-536-3375 or email mhoward@asc701.org.