The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

v 2217 Cantrell Road, commercial, Dustin Lane, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, property valued at $1,400.

72204

v 4420 John Barrow Road, residential, Mary Johnson, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 2119 Fair Park, residential, Aiden Graham, 3 p.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $12,300.

v 12 Fairmont Dr., residential, Keyona Bryant, 1:18 a.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $35.

v 6201 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Circle K, 11:38 Nov. 30, property valued at $1,040.

72205

v 50 Warwick Road, residential, David Sewell, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26, property valued at $2,607.

72209

v 8805 Dreher Lane, residential, Lamar Pickens, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 5813 Baseline Road, residential, Lauren Hay, 7:41 a.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $920.

v 5924 Southwick Dr., residential, Ned Offord, 6 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $381.

v 8500 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Bryan Williams, 3:33 a.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $600.

v 3507 Coffer Lane, residential, Randy Keister, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

v 6524 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Clayton Lambert, 12:07 p.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $1,235.

72210

v 25 Southern Hills, residential, Jameih Crumpton, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 28, property value unknown.

72211

v 11614 Chipwood Dr., residential, Carleisha Morgan, midnight Dec. 1, property value unknown.

v 317 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, Terry Scott, midnight Dec. 3, property valued at $10,002.

72212

v 2821 Hidden Valley, residential, Kyle Klein, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $70,480.

v 11607 Rainwood Road, residential, David Parker, 5:15 a.m. Nov. 28, property value unknown.

v 8701 Interstate 30, residential, Leslie Graham, 12:49 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $300.

72223

v 26 Germay Court, residential, Daniel Sherbet, 7 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 34 Chenal, residential, Ray Weathersby, 7 a.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 34 Hallen Court, residential, William Walker, 11:42 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 39 Sologne Circle, residential, Larry Garland, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

v 1170 Pleasant Ridge Road, residential, Maria Pike, 2:43 a.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.