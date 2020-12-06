Cabot parents named Foster Family of the Year

Luke Thomas and his wife, Adrienne Thomas, of Cabot were named the Division of Children and Family Services Area 7 Foster Parents of the Year. Pictured, in the front row, from left, are Cooper, 7; and Brayden, 8. In the back row are Stephanie, 19; Luke, holding 18-month-old Briggs; Adrienne, holding 18-month-old Berklee; and Amber, 21. Not pictured is the Thomases’ 17-year-old daughter, Valerie. All seven children have been adopted by the couple over the course of 15 years.

— From the moment a foster child walks into the home of Adrienne Thomas, she loves the child like one of her own.

“They are mine,” she said. “[My husband and I] love hard. We don’t know how to do it any different.”

Thomas and her husband, Luke, were recently named the Division of Children and Family Services Area 7 Foster Parents of the Year.

“It is kind of crazy,” said Thomas, who lives in Cabot. “I don’t know if I feel worthy — it is very humbling for others to recognize what we do, especially when I found out the person who nominated us was our area supervisor. She knew we were doing a good job, and that was important to us.”

“Obviously, it is a huge honor,” Luke said. “We are very thankful that somebody took the time to notice what we are doing and appreciates us.

“We have been fostering for a long time, and it is something we feel like we were called to do by God.”

Thomas and her husband began fostering in 2005. The first children they opened their home to were three sisters who were 2, 4 and 6 years old at the time. Thomas and her husband later adopted all three girls, closing their home to fostering while they helped the sisters adjust to their new home.

“We spoiled them rotten, trying to make their life better,” she said, “trying to give them and love them enough. We enrolled them in travel softball, bought them horses and spent every weekend at the ball field, or at dance class or gymnastics.

“You name it; we did it.”

Thomas said she quickly realized that there were deeper issues going on with their children. She said their youngest daughter was on the autism spectrum, and the 6-year-old thought she was the mom. Thomas said spoiling children doesn’t take away their trauma. She said the youngest, Valerie, who is now 17, still has nightmares of the trauma that occurred early on in her life.

“It has been amazing to see the transformation,” Luke said. “Our youngest [of the three] was nonverbal and weighed 14 pounds at 2 years old and was almost bald because she pulled out her hair.

“But by the end of the first year, she was more verbal, and you could tell she was a bright girl. Just watching the girls grow and thrive in a stable environment — it was awesome to see.”

Thomas and her husband closed their home to fostering for five years to “try to get their life under control.” She said she still wanted a little boy, and it was still in their hearts to foster, so they reopened their home to fostering in 2010. Eventually, she and her husband met 5-month-old Brayden, whom they also later adopted. Since adopting the three sisters, Amber, 21, Stephanie, 19, and Valerie, the Thomas family has adopted four more children, including Brayden and his 7-year-old brother, Cooper, and last month, the couple adopted two 18-month-olds, Briggs and Berklee. She said even though the brother and sister are not biologically related, they act like twins because they are so close in age.

“It is definitely challenging [raising seven children], but we work really well as a team,” Luke said. “There are definitely challenges taking care of seven kids. … Our motto is when they are in our home, we treat everyone the same, making sure everyone is dressed the same and has the same opportunities that our kids get.”

“Every kid that comes into my home, I treat like they are mine,” Adrienne said. “I love them unconditionally because they deserve it.

“I may be a little hurt on the backside of it, but reunification is the plan and the goal — it just doesn’t always happen. … It makes me sad that most of my babies have not been reunified with their parents.”

Adrienne is a kindergarten teacher for the Cabot School District, and Lucas works for the Department of Finance and Administration. The couple have been married since 2003.

Adrienne said she decided to become a foster family because of the need in Lonoke County.

“It started when my wife was a teacher,” Luke said, “and had a little girl in her class who was taken into care and separated from her brother because there weren’t enough foster homes,” Lucas said. “That’s how we got started, and it just made a huge impact on our life.”

Luke said he and his wife have had more than 30 foster kids over the years. He said they have talked to various teachers and The CALL (Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime) meetings, trying to get as many people as possible who are willing to get involved.

“Right now, we are doing respite care because we don’t have room for long-term care, but we will still be open as long as we can,” Luke said. “I think our next phase will be as trainers for The CALL.”

“God knew what he was doing,” Adrienne said. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom — that’s what I’ve always wanted to do in life. He just made me a mom in a different way.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.