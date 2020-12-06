Capsule back home with asteroid samples

A computer-generated image shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. A capsule from the spacecraft returned to Earth early today carrying samples from the asteroid, the Japanese space agency said. (AP file photo)

TOKYO -- Japan's space agency said signals showed that a capsule released by the country's Hayabusa2 spacecraft has landed in a remote area in southern Australia as planned, bringing home long-awaited samples from a distant asteroid.

Hayabusa2 had successfully released the small capsule Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

Early today, the capsule -- about 15 inches in diameter -- briefly turned into a fireball as it reentered the atmosphere 75 miles above Earth. At about 6 miles above ground, a parachute opened to slow its fall, and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location.

"It was great. ... It was a beautiful fireball, and I was so impressed," said project manager Yuichi Tsuda as he celebrated the successful capsule return and safe landing from a command center in Sagamihara, near Tokyo. "I've waited for this day for six years."

Beacon signals have been detected, suggesting the capsule landed safely in a sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, said space agency official Akitaka Kishi. He said agency staff members were to fly a helicopter in search of the capsule.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu2EajQk4KE]

The fireball could be seen even from the International Space Station. A Japanese astronaut, Soichi Noguchi, who is on a six-month mission there, tweeted: "Just spotted #hayabusa2 from #ISS! Unfortunately not bright enough for handheld camera, but enjoyed watching capsule!"

Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu, about 180 million miles away, a year ago. After it released the capsule, it moved away from Earth to capture images of the capsule descending toward the planet as it set off on a new expedition to another asteroid.

The capsule descended from 136,700 miles away in space after it was separated from Hayabusa2 in a challenging operation that required precision control.

Space agency staff members were standing by and sprung into action to locate the capsule, which some people call "a treasure box." Officials said they hoped to retrieve the capsule by this evening before a preliminary safety inspection at an Australian lab and take it home early this week.

Dozens of space agency staff members have been working in Woomera to prepare for the capsule's return. They have set up satellite dishes at several locations in the target area in the Australian Air Force test field to receive the signals. They also will use a marine radar and drones, as well as helicopters to assist in the search and retrieval of the pan-shaped capsule.

Australian National University space rock expert Trevor Ireland, who is in Woomera for the arrival of the capsule, said he expected the Ryugu samples to be similar to the meteorite that fell in Australia near Murchison in Victoria state more than 50 years ago.

"The Murchison meteorite opened a window on the origin of organics on Earth because these rocks were found to contain simple amino acids as well as abundant water," Ireland said. "We will examine whether Ryugu is a potential source of organic matter and water on Earth when the solar system was forming, and whether these still remain intact on the asteroid."

Scientists say they believe the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid's surface, contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in analyzing organic materials in the samples.

The space agency hopes to find clues to how the materials are distributed in the solar system and are related to life on Earth. Makoto Yoshikawa, the mission manager, said 0.1 gram of the dust would be enough to carry out all planned researches.

