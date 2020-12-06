COMMUNITY EVENTS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Today and Friday – Dec. 13

The Living Nativity

SEARCY — Searcy First Assembly of God, 101 Benton Ave., will present The Living Nativity 2020 today and Friday through Dec. 13. Hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. today and Dec. 13; 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Searcy First Assembly at (501) 268-3289.

Friday

Searcy Chamber Virtual Awards Show

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will present its Virtual Awards Show, with the theme Christmas Vacation, airing at noon Friday, along with on-location Watch Parties. The virtual event will include an overview of the year’s business successes and announcements of the 2020 Business Awards, including Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. A variety of sponsorships are available. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

Friday and Saturday

Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash

MELBOURNE/ASH FLAT — Santa will make his way to Ozarka College-Melbourne from 5-7 p.m. Friday, and to Ozarka College’s Carpenter Technical Center in Ash Flat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday for this year’s Holiday Drive-Thru Christmas Dash. Attendees can drive through the parking lot at the locations, and children may drop their letters to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox and receive a gift, while supplies last. This free event will take place rain or shine, but will be canceled in the case of inclement weather. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College Director of Development, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Saturday

Cabot Annual Christmas Parade

CABOT — The Cabot Annual Christmas Parade, with the theme “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is set for 5 p.m. Parade entries are needed from businesses and groups in five categories: school/civic, church, business, animal/equestrian and general/personal. Get entry forms, parade rules and route maps at the Veterans Park Community Center, the Cabot Chamber of Commerce Office or www.cabotparks.com. The entry deadline is Monday. For more information, all (501) 920-2122 or email cabotbeautiful@yahoo.com.

Ongoing

Cabot Public Library

CABOT — The Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St., is now open for browsing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a limited capacity. Library services provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday include curbside pickup; copies, prints and faxes; online card sign-up; e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines; over-the-phone book selections; renewals; a newspaper station; take-home kits; virtual programming; and computer use. For more information, call the library at (855) 572-6657.

White River Wonderland Light Display

BATESVILLE — The White River Wonderland Light Display is open for viewing from 5 p.m. to midnight seven days a week through Jan. 3 at Riverside Park.

Poetry Out Loud Registration

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting registrations from public, charter and private schools, as well as home-school groups, to participate in the 2021 Arkansas Poetry Out Loud competition. The registration deadline is Dec. 18. Students compete at the school level for a chance to become the Arkansas champion. The state winner will compete for $20,000 at the national level next spring. The Arkansas Arts Council provides all materials needed, including coaches. Virtual workshops are also being planned. For more information or to register, contact Drekkia Morning, Arts in Education programs manager, at drekkia.morning@arkansas.gov.

Harding University Holiday Lighting

SEARCY — Guests are invited to view the holiday light display at Harding University through New Year’s. The university’s physical resources department has hung lights and Christmas wreaths across campus. All Arkansans are encouraged to add the campus to their lists of light displays to visit this year. The display is also featured in the city of Searcy’s Holiday of Lights, a guide to seasonal events that take place all over town during December.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Painting Classes

BATESVILLE — Two continuing painting classes take place at Gallery 246, 246 E. Main St. A watercolor class, taught by Aline McCracken, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The fee is $10, with all supplies provided. Acrylic: Paint With Panaché, taught by Jim Tindall, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The fee is $45, with all supplies provided. To register, call (870) 262-8066, visit the gallery, or see its Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions are observed in the gallery.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. The VFW recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of all veterans and understands the importance of rallying community support for them. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

Upcoming

Santa at Sweetie Cakes

BATESVILLE — Santa will be at Sweetie Cakes, 359 E. Main St., from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19, and children are invited to visit Santa. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Sweetie Cakes at (870) 569-8060.

Single Parent Scholarship Fund Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2021 scholarships is Jan. 7. The fund awards scholarships to White County residents who are single parents of minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application and instructions at www.aspsf.org. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

