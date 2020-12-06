Freshman's tackle saves Coastal Carolina

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CONWAY, S.C. -- Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU's Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 18 Coastal Carolina beat the No. 13-ranked Cougars 22-17 in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.

The Cougars (9-1) were a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping up after once-beaten Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to covid-19 concerns.

It looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0), the Sun Belt East champs, as BYU entered with one of the game's most dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.

But the Chanticleers controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted -- none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone. It will go down as a 17-yard completion, but the Cougars needed 18 on their final play.

That sealed Coastal Carolina's biggest victory in the program's four FBS seasons.

Wilson was 19 of 30 for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars defense, which had allowed less than 90 yards rushing a game coming in, was pounded by Coastal Carolina for 281 yards.

CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.

BYU's attack was quick and decisive. Coastal's was deliberate and relentless. Both ways were effective in the opening half.

The Chanticleers put together the longest drive in program history going 94 yards on 17 plays over 9:05 of the opening quarter to start the scoring as Marable, who accounted for 39 yards on the series, finished with a 5-yard TD run.

It took Wilson and the Cougars just 1:15 to respond as Tyson Allgeier broke through for a 42-yard scoring run.

Again, Coastal took its time on the way to the end zone with an 11-play, 5:54 series that ended on Reese White's 1-yard run.

Once more, Wilson got it back in a hurry, covering 94 yards on six plays including his 41 yard scoring pass to Dax Milne, who spun around to remain inbounds then avoided three Coastal Carolina defenders for the score and a 14-13 lead.

Saturday’s scores

EAST

Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7

Rice 20, Marshall 0

Tulsa 19, Navy 6

SOUTH

Alabama 55, LSU 17

Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17

Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Georgia Southern 20, FAU 3

Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Miami 48, Duke 0

NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Troy 29, South Alabama 0

Tulane 35, Memphis 21

Virginia 43, Boston College 32

MIDWEST

Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20

E. Michigan 53, W. Michigan 42

Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Iowa St. 42, West Virginia 6

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12

Texas 69, Kansas St. 31

Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 48, Louisiana-Monroe 15

Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

FAR WEST

California 21, Oregon 17

Colorado 24, Arizona 13

San Diego St. 29, Colorado St. 17

San Jose St. 35, Hawaii 24

Stanford 31, Washington 26