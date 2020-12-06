Graduate transfer puts Hogs in top 4

Parker Stewart, a graduate-transfer guard from Tennessee-Martin, has announced a top four that includes the University of Arkansas.

Stewart, 6-5, 210 pounds, reportedly heard from Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Memphis, Washington State, Houston, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others after he entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

He also named Indiana, Kansas State and Memphis as finalists. He'll be a redshirt junior at his new school.

Stewart was an ESPN 3-star prospect who signed with Pittsburgh in 2017 out of Union City, Tenn. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 38.6% from three-point range as a freshman at Pittsburgh, starting 20 of 32 games.

He transferred to play for his father, Anthony Stewart, at Tennessee-Martin. Anthony Stewart was entering his fifth season as the Skyhawks' coach when he unexpectedly died in November.

Parker Stewart was named second-team All-Ohio Valley in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 41.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point line.

Stewart could enroll and play in January or wait until the next school year to enroll.

"I haven't decided yet," Stewart told ESPN.