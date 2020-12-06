Hoosiers' defense fends off Badgers

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

MADISON, Wis. -- Indiana made sure the loss of its star quarterback didn't interfere with its emergence as one of the Big Ten's top teams this season.

These Hoosiers play some pretty stout defense, too

Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana's defense made a stand in the final minute as the 12th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 16 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday. Tuttle was starting in place of Michael Penix Jr., who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a victory at Maryland last week.

"I think most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, who is a special player. But we are a football team," Indiana Coach Tom Allen said, putting special emphasis on his final word.

Indiana tied a program record Saturday by earning its sixth Big Ten win of the season, joining the 1967 and 1987 teams. The Hoosiers (6-1) also snapped a 10-game skid in this series and beat Wisconsin for the first time since 2002.

"It really feels amazing," Tuttle said. "I'm so happy for this team. There are things we have to fix, but right now it just feels great."

The victory wasn't secure until the final minute.

Wisconsin (2-2) drove to Indiana's 17-yard line on its final possession, but a second-down sack from Micah McFadden pushed the Badgers back to the 21. After an incompletion, Wisconsin faced fourth-and-10.

Graham Mertz threw into the right corner of the end zone but couldn't connect with Chimere Dike, who was closely defended by Reese Taylor. The foiled fourth-down pass with 46 seconds left squashed the Badgers' last hope.

"I saw a one-on-one with Chim and trust that dude and love him with all my heart," Mertz said. "Just trying to make a play. I saw him beat him off the line and just tried to put it on him. We didn't win that one, but I'm confident in his ability and I know we'll be getting those in the future."

Jalen Berger rushed for 87 yards and Collin Larsh had field goals of 28 and 29 yards for Wisconsin, which lost its second in a row despite outgaining Indiana 342-217. Mertz went 20 of 34 for 202 yards but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

Tuttle went 13 of 22 for 130 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot and a 7-yard scoring strike to Whop Philyor. Tuttle also lost a fumble that led to a Wisconsin field goal.

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 43,

SYRACUSE 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a victory over Syracuse.

The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC) ran their winning streak to 16 games and their home winning streak to 24.

Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had 7 receptions for 111 yards.

Book scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards and rushed for 53 yards while improving to 30-3 as a starter.

Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame's final touchdown.

The Orange (1-10, 1-9) managed 414 yards on the Irish defense.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 52,

MICHIGAN STATE 12

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and Haskell Garrett returned an interception for a score in Ohio State's victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (5-0) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without Coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Fields also ran for two scores.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 42,

WEST VIRGINIA 6

AMES, Iowa -- Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1) were assured a spot in the conference title game Dec. 19 when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as kickoff against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4).

Iowa State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12′s top defense, while holding West Virginia to 263 yards.

Purdy completed 20 of 23 passes.

TCU 29,

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA STATE 22

FORT WORTH -- Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores in the Horned Frogs' victory over Oklahoma State.

Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4 Big 12). Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 49,

WESTERN CAROLINA 9

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Michael Carter rushed for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns as North Carolina rolled past Western Carolina.

North Carolina (7-3) built a 42-3 halftime lead against the Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

Nine different players caught passes from Howell, who was 20 of 23 for 287 yards before sitting out the second half.

NO. 19 IOWA 35, ILLINOIS 21

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and Iowa scored 35 consecutive points after trailing by two touchdowns early to beat Illinois.

Petris was 18 of 28 for 220 yards for Iowa (5-2 Big Ten) and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards.

RICE 20, NO. 21 MARSHALL 0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the Thundering Herd for their first loss.

The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.

Marshall (7-1, 4-1,) saw the end of its bid to keep a perfect season going.

Marshall redshirt freshman Grant Wells had by far his worst game of the season. Coming off a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, Wells went 18 of 35 for 165 yards and the 5 interceptions.

STANFORD 31,

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 26

SEATTLE -- Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off Washington.

A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014.

The Cardinal (2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next week's game against Oregon State.

Washington (3-1) will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week.

NO. 24 TULSA 19, NAVY 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Tulsa clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0) will face Cincinnati at home next weekend before taking on the Bearcats for the title Dec. 19.

Navy (3-6, 3-4) will take a four-game losing streak into next week's clash with Army.

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Syracuse cornerback Garett Williams (14) during the third quarte rof an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) breaks free for a touchdown run as Syracuse cornerback Garett Williams (14) pursues during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, rushes against Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Ohio State players celebrate with Haskell Garrett (92) after his touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Rice's Miles McCord (24) breaks up a pass intended for Marshall's Garet Morrell (12) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Rice's Elijah Garcia (92) beats Marshall offensive lineman Dalton Tucker (68) to force quarterback Grant Wells (8) into a bad pass during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)