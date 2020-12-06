OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Life after covid

I've continued to consider what life for all of us will be like once covid-19 has released its grip on our nation.

Once-popular shopping malls are already on their heels in many states. I predict they will continue to head downhill as small businesses fail and merchants can no longer afford the pricey leases. At the same time, look for online commerce to continue booming as those who deliver the merchandise flourish alongside them.

I'm more convinced than ever that many physicians also will turn toward online treatment for many patient ailments as they communicate via Zoom rather than physically face to face.

Once reopened, I expect surviving restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor venues significantly, having learned the hard way that indoor seating only is a recipe for disaster in future epidemics and pandemics where government acts to close them down on grounds of public safety.

Many cautious folks will continue to wear masks and social distance in public for years to come. There will be much more care involved in family gatherings after this prolonged unpleasant experience.

Our nation will be much better prepared when it comes to supplying PPE and other medical needs associated with pandemics.

Citizens will have long memories when it comes to the flagrant hypocrisies they've witnessed from some of their elected officials during this pandemic. Everyone will be far less apt to take loved ones and friends for granted, after realizing how quickly they can be taken.

Fear of criticism

I happened across a few words of wisdom that seem to fit for newspaper columnists.

Attributed to Elbert Hubbard, the adage says that to avoid criticism, one should do nothing, say nothing (of substance) and be nothing.

In other words, just keep your mouth shut and stand for nothing in the hope life will pass you by unscathed until you return to the ultimate silence. Hubbard was suggesting one must be brave and assertive to live a full and meaningful life.

I'd surely have to agree. His admonition is particularly relevant in today's America where it seems millions are continually offended by other's opinions, or actions, which makes it all but impossible to speak freely as our First Amendment was intended,

Remaining silent and doing nothing in fear of being criticized or admonished by other equally flawed human beings is a tragedy for all Americans.

Covid-19 facts

It was somewhat surprising to learn the covid-19 virus can live up to 24 hours on cardboard and as many as two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

That's according to Jennifer L.W. Fink, a registered nurse writing last month for the website Healthgrades.

She shared some other facts about this virus, including that those with Type O blood seem to have an easier time fighting the disease than those with Type A.

Covid can cause lack of appetite, digestive issues such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and throwing up in a significant number of those admitted to hospitals. She quotes research published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology saying that 48.5 percent of 204 people admitted to hospitals with the virus had digestive problems while a small number (seven people) had only those symptoms.

Videoing parents

Several years back, I suggested to a friend whose parents were elderly and not in the best of health that she use her cell-phone camera to record an interview with them talking about their life together and other things they wanted to share with her and their grandchildren.

So she set it up and did just that, capturing about 30 minutes of them laughing and talking about things that mattered to them and feelings about their family.

Today, they are long departed, and the only method she has to recall their voices, laughter and such thoughts is that treasured video she's deeply thankful to have made that afternoon.

I'd offer the same suggestion to others who still have aging family members. It's not difficult and is one way to immortalize them for yourself and future generations who never knew them. But do it now. We each only have so many uncertain tomorrows left.

Canine stress relievers

The latest poll on dog breeds that supposedly best relieve human stress and anxiety are in. Care to guess which breed best reduces our heart rates and instills peace in our spirits?

Here's a hint: "Marley and Me."

According to the website OnBuy, the Labrador proved best at calming.

Since the top 10 breeds mysteriously didn't include a chihuahua/fox terrier mix, I take this list with a pinch of Blue Buffalo, or perhaps Ol' Roy. However, every breed had a notable impact on reducing heart rates.

The Labrador reduced heart rates of its owner from 105 beats per minute by an average of 51 percent after only five minutes.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

--–––––v–––––--

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.