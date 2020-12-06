Man arrested in killing near Magazine

FORT SMITH -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday night near Magazine, according to the in Logan County sheriff's office.

Kevin D. Hall, 50, is accused of shooting Rodney Canada, 40, of Magazine, according to a news release issued Friday by the sheriff's office.

Hall was booked into the county jail on first-degree murder charges, Sheriff Jason Massey said Friday afternoon. Bail is set at $2 million.

The sheriff's office received a call Thursday night that a man had been shot at a residence off Arkansas 10 east of Magazine, the release states. Deputies and Magazine Police Chief Anthony Rogers found Canada alive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hall, who lives at the residence and is originally from Kentucky, was taken into custody without incident, the release states.

Canada died while being taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Booneville.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and interviewed witnesses before interviewing Hall at the sheriff's office.

"It was determined that there was an argument between the victim and suspect which escalated into the suspect shooting the victim in the chest with a shotgun," the release states. "The victim was unarmed."

Massey said Friday that investigators determined the argument started after Canada had been bitten by Hall's dog.

Canada's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory.