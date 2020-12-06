POLICE BEAT: Man arrested in McDonald's theft

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police arrested a North Little Rock man on theft charges Friday evening at a downtown McDonald's restaurant, according to an arrest report.
Officers were sent to the eatery at 515 W. Sixth St. about 6:40 p.m. While they were discussing the case with a witness, the suspect, who had left earlier, returned to the eatery, the report said. Officers arrested Evan Dobbins, 30, the report said.
[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]
Details about the case were not included in the report.
Dobbins was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was charged with two felony counts of theft of property.
Print Headline: Police Beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.