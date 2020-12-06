POLICE BEAT: Man arrested in McDonald's theft

Little Rock police arrested a North Little Rock man on theft charges Friday evening at a downtown McDonald's restaurant, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to the eatery at 515 W. Sixth St. about 6:40 p.m. While they were discussing the case with a witness, the suspect, who had left earlier, returned to the eatery, the report said. Officers arrested Evan Dobbins, 30, the report said.

Details about the case were not included in the report.

Dobbins was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was charged with two felony counts of theft of property.