Health Care Notebook

More people open

to shots, poll says

The percentage of Americans who say they intend to get a vaccine for covid-19 when shots become available is rising, according to recent polling from the Pew Research Center.

About 60% of Americans polled in late November said they "definitely" or "probably" will get the vaccine, compared with 51% who said that was true in September.

Roughly 39% of respondents said they "definitely" or "probably" would not be vaccinated. About 21% said they wouldn't get vaccinated and that and more information wouldn't change their mind.

Among U.S. adults, more men than women expressed willingness to get the vaccine. Of racial and ethnic groups, more Black respondents said they were unwilling to receive a vaccine.

State-level polling wasn't part of this study.

Arkansas expects to receive its first doses of vaccine later this month, health officials have said.

6th CARTI center

to be in El Dorado

CARTI's sixth comprehensive cancer treatment center will be in downtown El Dorado, the group announced last week.

In a news release, the group revealed new details about the planned center, including its location and anticipated completion date.

A 25,000-square-foot former Office Depot building will be remodeled by late summer to house the center, officials said. Its address is 1601 N. West Ave. in El Dorado.

It's the fourth comprehensive cancer center that the group has launched in the past two years and is part of 19 total locations around the state.

The El Dorado location expects to serve patients from south Arkansas and northern Louisiana, according to the release.

3 travel webinars

set for caregivers

Three free webinars in December aim to help family caregivers and their loved ones enjoy an activity while staying safe at home.

The series focuses on travel to different regions. It's sponsored by Family Caregiver Alliance, which aids families coping with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke and Parkinson's disease.

Webcasts include "National Parks Through the Seasons" on Tuesday, "Outdoors in Bavaria, Germany" on Dec. 15, and "North Pole and Snowy Travels" on Dec. 22.

Events are from 3-4 p.m. Registration is online: caregiver.org.