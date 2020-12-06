Morning kickoff for Arkansas-Alabama

A flight team flies over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to a game between Arkansas and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas’ regular-season football finale against No. 1 Alabama is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The game between the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will be televised by ESPN. It will be Arkansas’ third consecutive 11 a.m. start time.

Alabama (9-0) is coming off of a 55-17 victory over LSU that clinched the SEC West championship. The Crimson Tide will play Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Arkansas (3-6) is on a three-game losing streak following a 50-48 loss at Missouri. The Razorbacks took the lead in the game’s final minute, but lost when Mizzou kicked a field goal as time expired.

Since a 2-2 start to the season, Arkansas has lost four of its last five games.

The Razorbacks have lost 13 consecutive games in their series with Alabama. This is the fifth consecutive season the Crimson Tide are ranked No. 1 entering their game against Arkansas.

Alabama and Arkansas were originally scheduled to play this weekend, but the game was pushed back a week to accommodate for make-up games for both teams.

The Razorbacks’ basketball team is also scheduled to play in Fayetteville on Saturday against Central Arkansas at 5 p.m. According to HogStats.com it will be the first time Arkansas’ football and basketball teams have played games in Fayetteville on the same day since Dec. 2, 1978.