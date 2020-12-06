Cameron Williams, a library services coordinator in Chattanooga, Tenn., was placed on administrative leave for five days while the library investigates allegations that he burned several library books by conservative authors, according to a library spokeswoman.

Haven Sooter, 43, of Ladue, Mo., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and DWI-repeat offender charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his car struck an SUV while he was street racing, killing a 73-year-old woman.

BernardSimelton, president of the Alabama NAACP, criticized the “despicable behavior” by the Mobile County sheriff’s office after the agency posted a photo on Facebook of a Christmas tree adorned with what they called “thugshots” of people who have been arrested.

Doug Henning, 43, of Eliot, Maine, who met his biological father for the first time on Thanksgiving, said “he probably thought I was a lunatic,” after Henning greeted his father at Boston’s Logan Airport wearing a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore in the movie “Elf.”

Vishnu Reddy, a University of Arizona professor, and his team used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to identify a mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth as a rocket from a failed 1966 moon-landing mission, not an asteroid, according to NASA.

Mitchell Esajas, a founder of The Black Archives, a Black cultural archive in Amsterdam, said a criminal complaint has been filed after white paint was daubed over the faces of Black historical figures on a mural outside the building, calling the act “an attempt at racist intimidation.”

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Mich., is charged with murder in the 2003 asphyxiation deaths of two newborn boys after new DNA evidence identified her as the birth mother of the twins, whose bodies were found by a Waste Management employee emptying trash bins in an alley.

Adolf Hitler Uunona of Oshana, Namibia, joked in an interview that despite his name, he is not “striving for world domination” and does not have plans to “conquer Oshana” after he was elected as a councilor in the Ompundja constituency.

Fred Gray, the civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks and was the legal adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., said he was honored that the mayor of Montgomery, Ala., is seeking to rename the street where Gray grew up Fred D. Gray Avenue.