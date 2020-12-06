OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: The oddities of homeowners associations

These bright, breezy autumn afternoons bring many Arkansans outside, especially on weekends. But many of them are not there to bask in the weather. Instead, they’re hard at work, raking leaves.

After 20 years of dreading the approach and arrival of fall thanks to an obsession with clearing out the mountainous mess created by seven tall oaks in my former backyard that took from October through January to accomplish, I’m now enjoying this season.

No more hard-to-wrangle plastic bags to fill, no more trying to tie those overstuffed bags shut (or breaking their drawstrings), no more using a rake with broken tines because it’s the only one that will fit between close-packed shrubbery, no more envying my dogs as they joyously jump and scatter a pile of once-orderly stacked leaves that then scatter in the wind.

That’s because our new neighborhood has a homeowners association in place that contracts with a yard service to deal with leaves. And mowing, watering, bulb planting, and all that yard stuff that some people profess to love to do. Better them than me.

HOAs can be beneficial—ours certainly is—if everyone involved behaves reasonably and remembers that decisions should be made for the good of all. The goal is to establish and maintain a pleasant surrounding for the neighborhood at a shared cost that’s likely lower than what it would be to take care of an individual yard in a non-HOA neighborhood.

But people being people (surely you haven’t forgotten the November election), special interests can make HOA life complicated. Rules can crop up that are meant to directly affect certain members of the community who may be at odds with the HOA’s board of directors. Other decisions might not make any sense, but live on through the aggravating “we’ve always done it this way” logic.

An Internet search reveals some of the goofier reasons HOAs are not well regarded in some circles. Here’s what some neighborhoods have to put up with:

The only flags allowed to fly on flag poles are American, military, or state. A resident who raised a flag with a frog on it was instructed to take it down.

Another flag-waver was told his flag pole was too tall. It was there when he bought the house.

Neighborhoods in which residents mow their own lawns have been told to mow on the same day, at the same height, and in the same pattern to create uniformity.

No old cars are permitted; the owner of one such vehicle went to court and the judge ordered a full audit of the HOA. The car rule was deemed unenforceable.

Trash cans and air-conditioning units must be hidden. This is in effect in my HOA. Most of my neighbors have built five-foot-tall corral-like shelters around them. Although I dislike digging in the dirt, I planted pampas grass around mine. The grasses are thriving.

The length of dogs’ leashes is mandated by one HOA, who had someone go around and check.

Some communities ban trick-or-treating. Others outlaw certain plants. One insisted on a dress code for garage sales (polos and khakis).

No trash can be put out on the curb until minutes after midnight of the day it’s to be collected ($25 fine).

There’s a neighborhood that demands a $10 fee for overnight guests, with an additional $5 if said guest uses a parking spot. And the guest is limited to a two-night stay (three days during the holiday season).

Garage doors may be open for five minutes or less. (I almost wished we had had this rule earlier this summer when my failure to close my garage door resulted in my husband’s bicycle being stolen). In contrast, another HOA insisted homeowners must leave garage doors open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reason: unclear.

The color of mulch in plant beds must be the same from house to house.

One HOA had a restriction of no more than 15 pounds of pet. It didn’t specify what sort of pet it had to be.

Homeowners can have only one dog, but there’s no limit on the number of cats.

Christmas lights must be uniform in color.

Screen doors on the front of one HOA’s houses must be white (and closed at all times).

Window blinds must be white.

A condominium requires that all dogs must be carried through its lobby by their owners or face a $25 fine. It’s fair to say there probably aren’t too many Irish wolfhounds in residence there.

No line-drying of laundry. This is one of our HOA rules, which is irksome in that it seems inefficient to stuff wet laundry into an energy-burning dryer when it’s 90 degrees and cloudless outside. I get around it by hanging laundry in my garage. With the garage door closed.

Want to do it right? Here are some best practices for maintaining peace and tranquility among residents with HOAs:

Elect a reasonable person to be the HOA president, another who knows something about accounting to be treasurer, and a secretary that’s literate. Choose those who will put in the time and effort to do a good job.

Avoid personal agendas and apply rules to residents consistently.

Make decisions in the best interests of the association.

Communicate via regular meetings, social media (we use WhatsApp), email, and one-on-one. If conflicts arise, don’t get hostile, or confrontational, or emotional. And watch your language.

Make sure everybody, from longtime residents to newcomers, knows the HOA rules and regulations, and can access documents that spell them out.

And be grateful that some of your fellow residents like to rake, plant, water, and beautify their surroundings. Especially if you don’t.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com