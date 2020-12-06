100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1920

• Something new in Arkansas by way of road maintenance will be incorporated in a bill to be presented to the next General Assembly to be known as an "Act for the Maintenance of the Arkansas-Louisiana Highway." The bill was drawn by J. F. Loughburough and will be introduced soon after the legislature convenes. The commissioners are authorized to keep the highway in repair and to expand such amounts as may be necessary for that purpose.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1970

• In early summer, rhesus monkeys and chimpanzees will be romping on their new island homes at the Little Rock Zoo. About the same time, colorful birds will be flying and wandering around visitors in the new tropical bird house. And, if all goes well, there will be two new Siberian tigers, a larger species than the Zoo's two Bengal tigers, in the feline house. Construction is well under way on the monkey and chimp islands and on the tropical bird house. Construction is also underway to convert one of the three new domed structures at the new Zoo entrance into an office for Director Raymond Squires.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1995

• Testimony in a two-day hearing proved Pulaski County did not properly document breakfasts served to children during a federally funded summer food program this year, state officials concluded Tuesday. County officials acknowledged they didn't track the numbers to a 'T,' as called for by federal regulations. But they did successfully demonstrate they met the spirit of the rules by feeding children who otherwise might have gone hungry -- the whole point of the program, Assistant County Attorney Stephen Cobb said.

10 years ago

Dec. 6, 2010

CONWAY -- Old Main, an almost-century-old building and the oldest still standing at the University of Central Arkansas, is among 12 Arkansas sites nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. The purpose of Old Main, originally an administration building, has changed over the years. But it continues "to serve as the historic and symbolic heart of the campus," the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program said in a report accompanying the nomination. "Old Main has been a cherished landmark at UCA since 1919," UCA President Allen C. Meadors said. "Being among the historic buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places would be the most appropriate designation."