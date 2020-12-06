Pet of the Week

Sophia is the definition of a gentle, calm soul. She is just always even-keel. She loves nothing more than to curl up in someone's lap for attention. If you sit next to her, she will firmly plant herself in your lap and just stay there. She takes a little while to warm up, but once she does, she will be yours forever. Her sweet personality makes her one of the best companions around. Sophia has been great with every dog she has met. She does well with most people, but it will take a calm owner to really make her open up. Sophia is spayed, microchipped, and fully vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $200. CARE's adoptable pets are specifically evaluated and selected to be family and companion animals. We place them in foster homes where they live in the home environment and become part of the family while awaiting permanent adoption. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside pets and spend lots of time with their families.

Canine Close-Up

Ash was abandoned in a yard and cared for by a postal worker before being taken in by a nice couple. Ash is such a great dog. He is a sweet and lovable boy who enjoys being close to his people. He has done great with house training (no accidents in the house) and he is getting better walking on a leash. He would do great with a family that is young and active, who can spend lots of time playing outside. He has tons of energy and enjoys playing with all of his toys and chewing on bones. He has gotten especially good at playing fetch and tug-of-war. He plays well with other larger dogs and is good with the indoor cats at his foster home. He would do great with someone who would keep up his training. Ash is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $250. Ash is in the Paws in Prison program where he receives obedience training. He will graduate from Paws in Prison on Jan. 16. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. This journal documents his arrival from the shelter, daily training progress, and interactions with the trainer.

Sophia and friends can be adopted through Care for Animals (CARE). More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.